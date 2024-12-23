Mr Bates vs The Post Office, One Day and The Responder - Some of the best TV from 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rom-coms, sitcoms, dramas, fantasies, true stories, tear-jerkers, heart-warmers and everything in between: it’s been a bumper year of telly, whatever you’re into.

Of course, it’s impossible to name absolutely everything we’ve loved this year. From the return of the likes of Industry, Bridgerton, and Slow Horses, to brand new watches that have gripped viewers and shaped the zeitgeist of 2024, there has been far too much to mention – so consider this a highlight reel of some of the top shows of the year.

If there are any on this list that you haven’t watched, then lucky you – there are plenty of dark evenings and rainy days to come before 2025 rolls around, so make the most of the cosy months with some absolutely stellar telly.

Leo Woodall as Dexter and Ambika Mod as Emma in One Day. Photo: Ludovic Robert/Netflix.

BABY REINDEER, NETFLIX

One of the most talked-about shows of the year, Richard Gadd’s dark comedy drama – emphasis on the dark – told its creator’s story of being stalked and sexually assaulted in his 20s. Gadd’s semi-fictionalised version of himself, a budding stand-up comedian named Donny, experiences untold anguish, guilt, frustration and pain as Martha, played by Jessica Gunning, sets her sights on him and relentlessly pursues him through email, text, and in real life. Strikingly honest, fantastically acted and utterly harrowing, Baby Reindeer is certainly one of the most memorable shows of 2024.

MR BATES VS THE POST OFFICE, ITV1

The Post Office scandal has dominated the news cycle in 2024, prompted, in part, by ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Boasting an ensemble cast led by Toby Jones and Monica Dolan, the four-part series dramatised the miscarriage of justice in which hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongly prosecuted for theft and fraud due to a faulty IT system called Horizon – an eye-opening tale of miscarriage of justice which spotlighted those impacted by the installation and use of faulty tech.

Martin Freeman as Chris in The Responder. Photo: BBC/Dancing Ledge/Rekha Garton.

SHERWOOD SERIES TWO, BBC ONE

James Graham’s Nottinghamshire-set drama returned this year with a second series. A heart-breaking tale of organised crime and a portrait of a neglected city, David Morrissey and Lesley Manville returned to a series which focussed on the rivalry between the Sparrow and Branson families, triggered by a senseless killing.

NOBODY WANTS THIS, NETFLIX

We’ve had a Hot Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and 2024 brought us a Hot Rabbi in the form of Adam Brody in Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. A charming rom-com, it follows Kristen Bell’s Joanne, an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, as she meets and falls for Brody’s Noah, a career-driven rabbi. Excitingly, it’s already been renewed for a second season.

KAOS, NETFLIX

Famously not renewed for a second season, however, is Kaos. The Netflix mythological dark comedy, based on Greek and Roman mythology, told the tale of three humans who discover their common connection to a prophecy while dealing with corrupt gods – and despite a stellar cast including Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis and Billie Piper, and a cliff-hanger ending that had fans begging for more, the series was, controversially, cancelled.

THE BEAR, DISNEY+

Carmy Berzatto and the gang returned for a third season of multi-award-winning comedy-drama The Bear, with star Jeremy Allen White back in the kitchen alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas and more. Carmy is trying to make his new fine-dining restaurant the best it can be, and his vaulting ambition proves divisive among his colleagues and friends. Another season of fast-paced drama, laughs, endearing performances and excellent cinematography, The Bear is a character drama that is well-deserving of its critical acclaim.

COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, FOXTEL/BBC

Australian romantic dramedy Colin From Accounts had us cracking up with its second season this year. Husband-and-wife creative team Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return with another brilliant series in which they also star as Gordon and Ashley, co-owners of an injured dog named Colin. Watching the progression of Ashley and Gordon’s relationship is endlessly hilarious, with that Aussie charm adding an extra layer of fun.

THE RESPONDER, BBC ONE

Martin Freeman was back for another turn as police officer Chris Carson in series two of The Responder, a gritty drama written by former Merseyside Police officer Tony Schumacher. A riveting, harrowing portrait of a disillusioned policeman in the mire of Liverpool’s criminal underworld, the second series is another deft examination of mental health, trauma, crime and corruption. If you’re going to watch any cop drama this year, you’d better make it this one.

ONE DAY, NETFLIX

Many count One Day by David Nicholls as one of their favourite novels, making this Netflix adaptation starring This Is Going to Hurt’s Ambika Mod and The White Lotus’s Leo Woodall a much-anticipated watch. The story follows the relationship of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, starting with their meeting at a University of Edinburgh graduation ball and revisiting them on the same day, July 15, throughout their lives. A love story that manages to be both classic and modern, this adaptation is as absorbing and gut-wrenching as the novel.

RIVALS, DISNEY+

Jilly Cooper is back in the zeitgeist as her 1988 novel Rivals has been adapted for television. Starring David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Katherine Parkinson, Danny Dyer, Alex Hassell and more, this raunchy, comic period drama has certainly got people talking – and pearl-clutching – just as the book did in the Eighties.

GLADIATORS, BBC ONE

Another throwback came in the form of Gladiators, a BBC revival of the beloved Nineties entertainment show featuring some of the most physically impressive people you’ve ever seen. Hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney, each episode saw contenders go up against the show’s resident Gladiators in a series of challenging physical feats. Some events from the original were brought back – Hang Tough, The Wall, Powerball, Duel and Gauntlet – but plenty of new ones were added to the roster, combining nostalgic fun with a fresh flavour that’s truly fun for all the family.

STRICTLY COME DANCING, BBC ONE

Comedian Chris McCausland, 47, became the first blind winner in the show’s 20-year history, after beating fellow finalists Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and JLS singer JB Gill in the finale. It was the first win for Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, who made it to the final with social media star Joe Sugg in 2018, and EastEnders actor and model Bobby Brazier in 2023. Liverpool-born McCausland lost his sight completely by the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa – a hereditary eye disease which causes gradual degeneration of the retina. After being announced as the winner, McCausland said: “This is for her (Dianne) and it’s for everyone out there that thought and got told they couldn’t do something. It just shows with opportunity and support and determination, anything can happen.” He thanked Buswell, saying: “She deserves this so much. She’s just honestly one of the easiest people to be funny with – and unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE!, ITV