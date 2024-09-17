Marks & Spencer launches a search for a new in-house fashion designer when it embarks on a ground-breaking TV collaboration called M&S: Dress the Nation, which airs on ITV1 tonight.

Hosted by TV presenters AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay, the series documents, over six episodes, a contest in which 10 candidates compete to secure a coveted role in Marks & Spencer’s in-house design team.

They will be set a series of tasks to assess their design, problem-solving, commercial and collaboration skills, identifying key product trends and developing original clothing pieces.

In tonight’s opening episode, the contestants create womenswear designs watched by guest judge, Spice Girl Mel B who, like Marks & Spencer itself, is Leeds born and bred (Marks & Spencer began its life as a Penny Bazaar at Leeds Kirkgate Market).

The 10 contestants with Tendai and Julie, third and fourth from the left.

Contestant Tendai Murairwa, 44, from Doncaster, is designer, maker and owner of her own brand, Teestyletribe. Originally from Zimbabwe, Tendai moved to Yorkshire at 22, where she initially encountered resistance around her African prints. During COVID she worked for the NHS sewing curtains and uniforms and now designs bold, colourful African print clothing for everyone.

She has shown her collection at the Great Yorkshire Show, modelled on ITV’s This Morning and appeared at the most recent York Fashion Week this year in May.

Fellow contestant Julie Watson, 54, of Dronfield, near Derby, but originally from Sheffield, has decades of experience in the fashion industry. Julie owns an alterations shop, but is taking part in the show to pursue her love for fashion design and dressmaking. She hopes the competition is her opportunity to step out of her comfort zone and find a job in the wider fashion industry.

M&S says that the TV search is looking for creative flair, a willingness to learn and a true passion for design, with no requirement for formal qualifications. The line-up includes a neuroscientist, a former dancer, a financial director, a pattern cutter and a lecturer.

AJ Odudu and Vernon Kay host M&S: Dress the Nation on ITV, a new style of commercial collaborative TV challenge show.

Each week a judging panel – of M&S experts, alongside celebrity guests – will select which contestants move forward to the next round. The winner will secure a life-changing design role at M&S, with their own bespoke collection available in select stores.

Each episode reflects clothing categories from occasionwear to sportswear, each requiring a different skillset. Working from a purpose-built design studio, the contestants work individually, as well as in groups. A panel of M&S customers will step into the studio each week to give feedback.

This commercially partnered, reality contest format is the first of its kind. Bhavit Chandrani, director of BE Studio, ITV's commercial creative studio, said: "Dress the Nation is another great example of how BE Studio, as part of ITV, can really elevate brands and bring them to life. Building on the success of our relationship with M&S Food for Cooking With the Stars, Dress the Nation is a really innovative format showcasing the best in design talent."

AJ Odudu said: “Access to the creative industries and finding new ways for people to get that first foot in the door is so important to me, and creativity, passion and a real opportunity at the end of it is what Dress the Nation is all about.”