The Leeds-born actor Matthew Lewis will be starring in a new Channel 5 murder-mystery drama called Murder Before Evensong.

Channel 5 and AMC Networks’ Acorn TV have announced the commission of a new murder-mystery drama series Murder Before Evensong which is based on the first novel in the Sunday Times best-selling series by British author Reverend Richard Coles.

Actor Matthew Lewis, from Leeds and best known for his role of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter film series, will star as Canon Daniel Clement, who shares Champton rectory with his widowed mother, the opinionated, fearless, and slightly annoying Audrey, and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

When Daniel announces a plan to install a lavatory in the church, the parish is suddenly and abruptly divided: as lines are drawn, long-buried secrets are dangerously close to fragmenting the apparent calm of the village.

Anthony Bowness, a cousin to Bernard de Floures, patron of Champton, is found dead at the back of the church, stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs.

The police get involved and the bodies begin piling up. Daniel is the only one who can try and keep his fractured community together and catch a killer.

The series will be adapted by Nick Hicks-Beach (Lewis, DCI Banks, Midsomer Murders) and directed by David Moore (Fool Me Once, Outlander, Shetland, Marple).

The Reverend Richard Coles and Radford Neville are executive producers for The Lighthouse, alongside Catherine Mackin and Don Klees for Acorn TV.

Author of Murder Before Evensong and executive producer, Reverend Richard Coles, said: “I am beyond excited that Canon Clement and his flock are to be turned into television by the brilliant team at The Lighthouse and I’m already planning my cameo appearance. Look out for a sinister archdeacon on a sit up and beg bicycle!”

Matthew Lewis said: “I’m beyond thrilled to be throwing on the old dog collar and diving into the world of Champton so charmingly created by Rev. Richard Coles. I’ve been an admirer of his work for some time and love the characters and stories he’s written. It’s an honour to work with this creative team and have the opportunity to bring the character of Canon Clement to life for fans of the book and new viewers alike.”