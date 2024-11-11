My Parents Are Aliens: Cast of popular TV show reunite in Leeds to celebrate 25 year anniversary
The children's comedy My Parents Are Aliens began in 1999 and starred Tony Gardner and Carla Mendonça as aliens stuck on Earth who adopt three orphaned children.
The show ran for eight series and became very popular.
My Parents Are Aliens was filmed at The Leeds Studios which was home to its production company Yorkshire Television.
The show follows the lives of three orphaned children called Mel, Josh, and Lucy Barker.
A total of 106 episodes were aired.
Tony Gardner took to social media to announce the cast would be reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show.
Stars Danielle McCormack, Charlotte Francis, Alex Kew, Tony Gardner, Carla Mendonça, and Patrick Niknejad all met up in Yorkshire last weekend.
Sharing a picture of the cast, Mr Gardner said: "My Parent are Aliens 25th Anniversary. Love you all. Xxxx”
However, many residents couldn’t believe the show was filmed at Leeds Studios.
Stephen Ryan said: “Watched My Parents Are Aliens a lot when I was a kid and had no idea it was made in my hometown of Leeds.”
Faryn added: “sorry my parents are aliens was filmed in LEEDS?”
