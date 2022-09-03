Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can enjoy the full movie experience at your favourite local cinema, while spending next to nothing.

Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse and Empire are all offering the deal for a variety of their new movies on National Cinema Day on September 3.

We have listed the movies that will be eligible for the £3 ticket deal.

Luxe Odeon. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

Jordan Peele’s Nope - starring BAFTA winner Daniel Kaluuya and Emmy Award winner Keke Palmer (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse)

Comedy-drama film Fisherman’s Friends: One and All - starring actors Daniel Mays and James Purefoy (Odeon, Vue, Picturehouse)

Bullet Train - starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Odeon, Empire)

Top Gun: Maverick - starring Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse, Empire)

Elvis - starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks (Odeon, Vue)

Beast - starring Idris Elba (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Empire)

ET The Extra Terrestrial (40th anniversary) - starring Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas and Drew Barrymore (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse, Empire)

Spider-Man: No Way Home - starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreux, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Empire)

Tad, The Lost Explorer and the Curse of the Mummy - starring Kerry Shale and Ariel Winter (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue)

Fantasy film, Three Thousand Years of Longing - starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton (Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Empire)

Minions: The Rise Of Gru - starring Julie Andrews, Alan Arkin, Russel Brand and Steve Carell (Cineworld, Vue, Empire)

Animated movie, DC League of Super-Pets - starring Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson and John Krasinski (Cineworld, Picturehouse, Empire)

Fall - starring Grace Fulton, Virginia Gardner and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Vue, Empire)

The Forgiven - starring Ralph Fiennes, Jessica Chastain and Ismael Kanater (Vue, Picturehouse, Empire)

Thor: Love and Thunder - starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson (Vue, Empire)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Dubbed and Subtitled) - starring Yuko Minaguchi, Toshio Furukawa and Masako Nozawa (Vue)

Everything Everywhere All At Once - starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu (Vue)

Mr Malcolm’s List - starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Freida Pinto and Sope Dirisu (Vue)

Lightyear - starring Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Taiki Waititi, Uzo Aduba and Dale Soules (Vue, Empire)

Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan (director’s cut) - starring DeForest Kelley, Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner (Vue, Empire)

The Railway Children Return - starring Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay (Vue)

Where the Crawdads Sing - starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson (Vue, Picturehouse)

Bing and His Friends At The Cinema (Vue)

Casino Royale (RE: 2022) - starring Daniel Craig, Eva Green and Judi Dench (Vue)

Finding Nemo (Vue)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - starring Emma Thompson, Isabella Laugland and Daryl McCormack (Vue)

It Snows In Benidorm - starring Sarita Choudhury, Timothy Spall and Ana Torrent (Vue, Picturehouse)

Joyride - starring Olivia Coleman and Charlie Reid (Vue)

Jurassic World: Dominio - starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern (Vue)