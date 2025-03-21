A young couple have told how their Yorkshire home was used in the filming of hit Netflix series Adolescence.

Bethany Fletcher and partner Dylan Naylor's £230,000 three-bedroom home in South Kirkby, Pontefract, was used as the home of the central characters of the four part Netflix drama.

The detached, 1960s property was home to Eddie Miller, played by Stephen Graham - the dad of schoolboy Jamie, portrayed by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering his classmate.

Bethany, 29, Dylan, 32, and kids Theo, three, and Louis, two, had to move out for three months last summer to allow the filming of the drama which is currently No 1 on Netflix in the UK.

They told how they posed for photos with the cast and how floor-layer Dylan even got a job as a marshall during the filming.

The house is frequently features in the series though the coupe revealed that the only original fitting and fixture that can be seen in the filming was their kitchen table.

The rest was installed by the crew who even re-wall papered the entire house.

The couple now plan to use the fee they were paid to buy the property which was Bethany's childhood home and is owned by her mother Sharron, 61.

Dylan, a self employed floor layer, said: "It was like winning the postcode lottery."

The family had no idea their house had been chosen until they received a letter of interest through the post by the Warp Films production company.

Bethany, a bank worker, said: "We received a letter through the post from the company explaining that they were interested in using the house to film a TV series.

"I thought it was a scam a first as I had no idea that this was how it worked. I gave the number left on the letter a ring anyway and before I knew it an hour later the around 20 people had shown up mapping it out, taking pictures, and moving stuff around.

Dylan said: "Our next door neighbors were taking registration plates thinking we were being robbed as they had no idea what was going on."

Warp told the young couple they would be back in touch around two weeks later if they were to follow through with filming at their home.

They were then contacted and told that Stephen Graham would be visiting the house, but Bethany forgot the name while busy looking after the kids.

Before they knew it Stephen Graham walked through their front door to view their property.

Bethany said: "I was star struck when he walked through our door. A production team had been on the phone briefly asking not to share the news Stephen would be in town but I misheard what he has said.”

Dylan said: "Of course Beth had no idea who the celebrity was coming round so when he walked in it was so surreal. He joked to us, 'I bet you've seen me and TV' and we both told him we were huge fans."

The couple explained the first thing Stephen said was that he "loved" the staircase and he loved the "natural light" coming through the windows and into the house.

They were told their property was chosen due to the positioning at the end of a long street, the natural light, and how it was a short drive to the production park located five minute drive away.

The couple said all the cast were all so "polite and friendly".

Bethany said "didn't really speak" to them until two days before filming finished to get a picture with Stephen saying she was "too scared" of "getting in the way of the filming process".

Dylan recalls the time he ate his lunch outside his old school, Outwood Academy Hemsworth, with Ashley Walters who plays DI Luke Bascombe after getting a job as a field marshal during the filming.

Dylan said: "I was sat out front with Ashley where I used to sit as a teenager. We had a polite conversation and I asked him a couple of questions, but he couldn't tell me too much about the filming."

Dylan got the job after asking a production manager if they "needed a helping hand" during the TV shows production.

The couple were in and out of their home for three months between late June and early September during the filming process.

Bethany and Dylan and their children stayed in their home for the first two weeks of the initial rehearsals which started on June 27 before being "politely" asked to move out.

Bethany said: "They were back to back shooting scenes in the morning and in the afternoon for seven days in a row, it all got a bit hectic with our different schedules."

The family moved into Dylan's parents house for a month before moving to Bethany's mother's next door neighbors house for three weeks.

The couple then moved back into their home briefly for two weeks but were then placed into a large five bedroom house in Bedsworth during the final three weeks of filming before finally moving back in on September 11.

Bethany said: "We were all over the place that summer, it really was wild."

The couple said only the "kitchen table" shown in the drama from their house is theirs.

Dylan said: "Everything was replaced. All the furniture was changed, the walls were wall papered over. I'm talking absolutely everything, down the the pots and pans and knives and forks.

"They even changed the garage door, took out the front garden fences, and added a plastic grey cover to our front door."

When the design team returned their house back to normal Dylan said they had "accidently" taken a picture of him as a child thinking it was prop picture of Owen.

The couple said Owen's bedroom was their sons bedroom, which has previously been Bethany's brothers.

Stephen was based in Dylan and Bethany's bedroom and the only room in the house that wasn't used was the upstairs bathroom.

They said they got to keep a couple of props including Owen's bed, the living room lamps, the curtains, and some of the flowers.

The couple described the experience as "incredible" saying "who knew all this could happen from a letter through our front door".

Bethany and Dylan have binge watched the show since it's release and said they "loved every bit".

Bethany said: "It is still doesn't feel free that our house on TV. People are always surprised when we tell them."