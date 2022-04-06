New trailer for The Railway Children Return is released ahead of UK premiere

The Railway Children Return is due to be released in UK cinemas on July 15 in 2022 and the cast includes Jenny Agutter, who reprises her role as Bobbie Waterbury more than 50 years after the original film, Game of Thrones star John Bradley, Sheridan Smith and Sir Tom Courtenay.

BAFTA award-winning director Morgan Matthews and his crew shot scenes in key locations from the original film last year, including the Haworth, Oakworth Station, The Brontë Parsonage and the Keighley & Worth Valley Railway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It tells the story of three children - Lily (Beau Gadsdon), Pattie (Eden Hamilton) and Ted (Zac Cudby) - who are evacuated from Salford to the Yorkshire village of Oakworth during the Second World War.

The Railway Children Return will be released in July

Bobbie Waterbury (Jenny Agutter), her daughter, Annie (Sheridan Smith), and grandson Thomas (Austin Haynes), help the children to settle into life in the countryside.

But when they go out exploring, they find an injured American soldier Abe (KJ Aikens) hiding out in the railyard at Oakworth Station and decide to help him find his way home.

Production company StudioCanal has described it as “an enchanting, moving and heart-warming adventure for a new generation”.

The Railway Children, released in 1970, tells the story of a mother and her three children who move to the Yorkshire countryside after their father is falsely imprisoned. It is based on a book that was written by E Nesbit and first published in 1906.

The film starred Dinah Sheridan, Bernard Cribbins, Sally Thomsett and Gary Warren.