The trust which runs a leading heritage, business and culture venue is welcoming a new person at the helm.

Multi-award-winning musician, composer, and producer Orphy Robinson is the new chair of Halifax’s The Piece Hall Trust, taking over from long-standing chair Sir Roger Marsh, who has held the role since its re-opening in 2017 following extensive £19 million renovation.

Since then the building, owned by Calderdale Council but run by the trust, has hosted businesses, and year-round events including summer concert seasons featuring some of music’s biggest stars, boosting tourism and the economy in Calderdale.

Mr Robinson, who has worked with stars like Courtney Pine, Mica Paris, Gregory Porter and Nigel Kennedy during an extensive career, has a background in music, events and large-scale education projects.

Handing on the Piece Hall baton - outgoing and long-serving Chair of the Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh, left, and new Chair Orphy Robinson.

He currently serves as Deputy Chair of The Ivors Academy, where he chairs the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards Committee and has represented the UK as a trustee of the 28-nation European Composer and Songwriters Alliance (ECSA).

Taking over from Sir Roger at the end of February, Mr Robinson said: “It is an immense honour, a responsibility I accept with enthusiasm, humility, and a strong sense of purpose.

“Together, we will enhance accessibility, expand our reach, and ensure this venue continues to be a beacon of artistic expression and cultural exchange.

“Looking ahead, the world is ever evolving, so we too must adapt to meet the needs of the communities we serve.

“The Piece Hall is a symbol of creativity, collaboration, inspiration and hope for the local communities of Halifax, and it is our responsibility to ensure and enhance its continued success for generations to come.”

During Sir Roger’s tenure the Piece Hall has welcomed 17 million visitors, developed an outstanding arts, culture and community events programme, been described as an exemplar business model, an example of “levelling up” in action and become world renowned as an outstanding music venue, says the trust.

The Chair works alongside Chief Executive Nicky Chance-Thompson and her team.

Sir Roger, who was thanked for his work by Ms Chance-Thompson, said: “We’re so very lucky to have this unique asset of such global importance right on our doorstep and I’m incredibly proud to have played a role in making sure it continues to bring joy and peace for generations to come.”

Calderdale Council’s Deputy Leader, Coun Scott Patient said Mr Robinson’s “vast” experience and knowledge of the music industry is a perfect fit for The Piece Hall.

“Although we are entering the last few months of our Year of Culture, we want the CultureDale legacy to continue.

“We will work with the new Chair to continue our close partnership with The Piece Hall, celebrating the borough’s rich history, incredible people, creativity, entrepreneurship, and talent.

