Our Farm Next Door: Channel 4 series starring Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen, Clive and their children to return for two new seasons

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The Channel 4 series Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids to return for two new series.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids follows Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen and her family as they continue to renovate a derelict farmhouse that dates back centuries into a modern home and has been recommissioned for two new seasons.

In the third and fourth series of Our Farm Next Door, cameras follow the Owen family as they work on their huge interiors project following the completion of the renovation of its exteriors. They are planning what will go where and how things might look, not to mention installing plumbing and running water.

The series also follows the daily farming lives of Amanda, Clive and their nine children in the remote Yorkshire Dales, as well as Amanda’s project to delve into the rich history of the house and its most famous resident, Swaledale map maker, Anthony Clarkson.

The Owen family on Our Farm Next Door. (Pic credit: Channel 4)placeholder image
The Owen family on Our Farm Next Door. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Owen said: “I am beyond delighted that we have been given the opportunity to showcase this unique and beautiful part of our British countryside and for people to join us on our exciting journey through the restoration of our farm next door.

“We’re grateful for Channel 4’s support and the effort and utter dedication of the film crew who have had to work in challenging weather conditions, coupled with the unimaginable chaos of both children and animals. This is a programme that I am seriously proud of.”

Commissioning editor for Channel 4, Jayne Stanger, said: “Following the Owen family’s incredible work to renovate Anty John’s has been such a joy and I’m over the moon we’re able to continue the journey with two more series for More4.

“I can’t wait to see how the amazing transformation of the farmhouse continues as well as enjoying the magnificent Yorkshire scenery we’re treated to in every episode.”

