Our Great Yorkshire Life: Emmerdale actors Dean Andrews and Liam Fox kick off second series

This is the second series for the show which celebrates the lives of passionate Yorkshire people across England's biggest and most beautiful county.

In this week's episode Dean Andrews, who is from Rotherham, shows his Emmerdale co-star Lancastrian Liam Fox the great wonders of the county.

Dean kicks things off with a visit to Malham Cove in the Yorkshire Dales where they meet geologist Dr John Helm. John is keen to show the boys a part of the Dales many visitors pass by without even noticing but the journey underground proves to be a nerve-wracking experience for both.

Peter Wright and wife Lin visit Harrogate's Turkish Baths

Dean, who also narrates the series, says to Liam: 'I'd like you to experience this wonderful place called Yorkshire which will blow your socks off."

The pair then go caving underground. Liam says: 'I'm too young to go underground. When we first talked about going underground I was bricking it but now I've got the gear on I feel better.'

Star of The Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright and his wife Lin have a right royal day out in Harrogate where they experience the famous Turkish Baths for the very first time and go behind the scenes at the Royal Horticultural Society garden Harlow Carr for a lesson in natural border building with curator Paul Cook, before they discover the story of how a Swiss immigrant founded the world-famous tearooms, Bettys.

West Yorkshire vet amd wildlife artist Avneet Cheema finishes a night shift at his Leeds practice before travelling deep into the Dales in search of one of Britain's most elusive mammals, the red squirrel. He's looking for inspiration for his next creation - a wireframe sculpture of this beautiful but endangered animal.

And it's all hands to the pump at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in Bronte Country as volunteer Josh swaps oily rags for beer towels as he takes on the organisation of their all-important fundraising event - the annual beer and music festival, and with up to 2,000 thirsty punters expected at three different venues along the railway's stations Josh and the team have their work cut out.