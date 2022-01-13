Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright celebrates his 35th wedding anniversary tonight with a visit to beautiful Knaresborough - a place that holds a special place in their hearts.

The TV vet, who met Lin when he worked at the Sinclair & Wight practice in Thirsk, shows his love for his loyal wife in tonight’s Our Great Yorkshire Life.

Vet Peter Wright and wife Lin

After cooking up a fancy alfresco breakfast, he whisks her off to Knaresborough and the surprises keep coming as Lin is treated to a glass of fizz on a boat under the famous viaduct before Peter enjoys his own little treat in his favourite pub.

Peter says: “I met Lin in the December and we were engaged the next Valentine’s Day so it was pretty quick but she has been a constant support to me throughout my career.”

Lin puts the secret of good marriage down to teamwork although she was given the option of an engagement ring or an electric washing machine and she opted for the washing machine.

There will also be a clip of their wedding on the show bringing back many memories as Alf Wight attended the wedding.

Also in tonight’s show in Southowram, Halifax, well-versed, award-winning 25-year-old farmer Stephen Short needs to get his farm ready for his herd of 65 cows that will soon be returning from the hills. A new gate and stone gate posts - crafted from Yorkstone - need fitting but the rounding up of the herd from the exposed hills of Shibden proves more difficult than he ever could imagine.

In Scarborough, 78-year-old engineer Trevor Frankland is preparing for the final display of the season. For decades, the crowds have flocked to Peasholm Park lake to enjoy ‘the smallest manned navy in the world’ complete a re-enactment of a famous naval battle. This year is it the 1939 Battle of the River Plate.

And in the village of Hinderwell, 32-year-old blacksmith artist Katie Ventress is trying to finish her most ambitious design to date - a complicated, 125kg oak tree and dry-stone wall sculpture complimented by an unusual centerpiece which is her client’s passionate love - stoats and weasels. With only six weeks to complete the work, Katie is feeling the heat.