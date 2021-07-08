Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has launched her own calendar for 2022

The 46-year-old mother-of-nine, better known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, has launched her own calendar for 2022 and will be signing copies at the ‘5 on the Farm Festival’ at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, during the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The £9.99 calendar, which is on sale now, features photographs taken at the family’s 2,000 acre farm over the course of four seasons.

“I'm so thrilled to be doing this special 2022 calendar,” she said.

“Each photo for each month has a real significance to me and my family - we even took many of the pictures ourselves.

“From sharing the breath-taking beauty of the Yorkshire countryside that surrounds us, to the everyday activity we share as a family, each month tells a little story of life on our Yorkshire farm.”

Our Yorkshire Farm, which first aired in 2018, is Channel 5’s most watched factual programme, regularly attracting more than 3m viewers, and it was recently nominated for a National Television Award.

Mrs Owen is also an author, photographer, newspaper columnist and public speaker.

She is due to headline the ‘5 on the Farm Festival’, billed as a celebration of rural life in Britain, and there will be appearances from other Channel 5 stars such as The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright, Ben Fogle and the cast from All Creatures Great and Small.

“I'm really looking forward to meeting fans of Our Yorkshire Farm,” said Mrs Owen.

“For those coming along, I will be on stage doing my Yorkshire Shepherdess Live show daily and also cooking some Yorkshire grub too on The Kitchen stage.

“It’s a family affair as ever as I’m very excited to share that my son Reuben will be there too, demonstrating his engineering talent and together we will be sharing some tales of our life at Ravenseat.

“It’s really going to be a very special weekend and a brilliant celebration of Yorkshire's countryside and the outdoors for all ages.”