Partygate Channel 4: Yorkshire actor Georgie Henley known for her role in The Chronicles of Narnia to star as fictional special advisor to Boris Johnson in new TV show based on meticulous research of real events inside 10 Downing Street

A new Channel 4 show Partygate will tell the inside story in re-enactments and will star Yorkshire actor Georgie Henley, known for her role in film series The Chronicles of Narnia.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:52 BST

The cast for Channel 4’s Partygate has been announced and will include a guest appearance of impressionist John Culshaw as the voice of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The show will be centred around two fictional special advisors Grace Greenwood, portrayed by Ilkley-born actor Georgie Henley, and Annabel D’acre, portrayed by Ophelia Lovibond, and will be based on careful research of real events inside 10 Downing Street.

It will tell the story in the form of dramatic re-enactment intertwined with news archive footage and documentary interviews, showing the fear and terror of Covid unfold across the nation, while staff at Number 10 hosted a string of parties fuelled by quantities of alcohol.

Partygate airs next month. (Pic credit: Channel 4)
Partygate airs next month. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Alongside John, Georgie and Ophelia, Partygate will star Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia), Rebecca Humphries (Ten Percent), Hugh Skinner (The Windsors), Charlotte Richie (Ghosts), Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty), Tom Durant-Pritchard (The Windsors), Anthony Calf (New Tricks), Alice Lowe (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat), Alice Orr-Ewing (This Is Going To Hurt), Naomi Battrick (Jamestown) and Edwin Flay.

Partygate will contrast the revelry inside the nation’s seat of power with the hardship and sacrifice experienced across the rest of the country.

The Channel 4 show will air its first episode on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 9.30pm.

