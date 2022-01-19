Sarah Lancashire was in Boothtown this morning for the filming.
Sarah Lancashire was in Boothtown this morning for the filming.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley

Actress Sarah Lancashire is back in Halifax for filming of the third season of BBC drama Happy Valley.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:56 am

A reported by the Courier earlier today (Tuesday), the cast and crew were on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown, Halifax, this morning.

The hit BBC drama, written by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, was last on our screens in 2016.

These photos were taken by Courier photographer Jim Fitton.

Undefined: readMore

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley

The road was closed while filming took place.

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley

The crew were at Bath Place in Boothtown this morning

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley

Crew and cast are back in Halifax to film Series 3 of the hit BBC drama

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire, who plays a police officer, in uniform.

Photo Sales
HalifaxBBC
Next Page
Page 1 of 3