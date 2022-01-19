A reported by the Courier earlier today (Tuesday), the cast and crew were on Bath Place, off Boothtown Road in Boothtown, Halifax, this morning.

The hit BBC drama, written by Calderdale writer and director Sally Wainwright, who also created Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack, was last on our screens in 2016.

These photos were taken by Courier photographer Jim Fitton.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley The road was closed while filming took place.

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley The crew were at Bath Place in Boothtown this morning

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley Crew and cast are back in Halifax to film Series 3 of the hit BBC drama

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Sarah Lancashire and cameras back in Halifax today for filming of Happy Valley Sarah Lancashire, who plays a police officer, in uniform.