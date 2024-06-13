It was watching the 1970 movie Little Big Man, starring Dustin Hoffman in heavy makeup as a 121-year-old man, that first made Pontefract woman Lisa Parkinson aware of how important such things could be in film and television.

“Being able to change somebody's look completely to somebody else, somebody's character, I just always loved the idea of that,” she says.

Lisa wanted to do that herself, but in those days it was a difficult industry to enter unless you could afford to go down to London College of Fashion, she says.

Lisa Parkinson with the Make-Up & Hair Design Award, sponsored by Screenskills High-end Television Fund, for 'The Long Shadow' during the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 at The Brewery on April 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images).

After a lot of hard work and with help from a couple of names in the industry, Lisa managed to carve out an amazing career as a makeup designer, with recent credits including The Royal, Heartbeat, Emmerdale and more recently All Creatures Great and Small and The Gallows Pole.

But it was episode six of The Long Shadow, the ITV drama about the victims of Peter Sutcliffe, which won her a BAFTA last month at the first time of being nominated.

“I was up against (designers for) Slow Horses and The Crown. For me, that's amazing, because you're up against your peers - people who you aspire to be. I know Cate Hall, she's just amazing, she's from The Crown. And Lucy Sibbick, she's already won an Oscar (for Darkest Hour), so she's just incredible.

“We had 156 actors, and every single one of them we tried to make into the original characters with a lot less budget than Slow Horses and The Crown had, so we made a lot of the things ourselves. I think they (the judges) just saw all that and hopefully they saw something different.”

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson in The Long Shadow. Picture: ©ITV.

Since the option of studying in the capital without knowing wasn’t available to Lisa, after school at what was Park High, she went down the route of beauty therapy.

But she signed up to a media makeup course organised by Yorkshire Television at York College in the late 1990s, and afterwards was taken on for work experience by Kim Freedland, the former hair and makeup supervisor at what was West Yorkshire Playhouse.

The first real television drama Lisa worked on was Where the Heart Is, which was filmed around the Colne Valley.

Presenter Ray Panthaki poses with Lisa Parkinson with the Make-Up & Hair Design Award, sponsored by Screenskills High-end Television Fund, for 'The Long Shadow' during the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2024 at The Brewery on April 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Then the late Dave Myers, who was one half of the Hairy Bikers, took her on as a trainee and later as an assistant when he still worked as a makeup artist in the TV industry. Together they worked on shows such as Spooks before he left to be in front of the camera with presenting partner Si King.

Speaking about Myers, she says: “He was just a very lovely, very giving person. Nothing was too much for him, to give you his knowledge. He was just lovely, and he deserved every lovely thing that happened to him in his life. And it's such a shame that he's gone. And I mean that genuinely, he was a very, very decent, lovely human being. So that's sad for all that knew him, and he trained a lot of people up in my industry, a lot of me and my friends worked with him and trained with him.”

Lisa – who still lives in Pontefract with husband Darren and two children, Molly, 19 and Matilda, 14 – continued to get assistant and supervisor roles, and her first design job was for Henry Winkler’s show, Hank Zipzer, in Halifax.

“What children’s TV does for you is, obviously there is still pressure but it’s not as high pressure as a high-end TV drama and it’s a bit more laid back. It was great fun and it was a great learning curve for me.”

Eventually she worked with director Lewis Arnold on Dark Money, which aired in 2019, and they worked together again on The Long Shadow.

“It’s just a brilliant series,” says Lisa. “We were all very passionate about it, especially me because I’m from Yorkshire and I was young, but I remember the time. I remember my neighbour getting questioned because he was from Newcastle and there was all the (Wearside Jack hoax) tapes coming out.

“I remember all the cars being stopped at checkpoints, and stuff like that, and my mum being walked home from the bingo.

“So when we went to do The Long Shadow, I wanted to be as authentic as possible, so I researched the hell out of it.”

Winning the BAFTA was among some of the “real bucket list moments” that Lisa has experienced during her career.

In her speech after winning for makeup and hair design, Lisa made a reference to being an outlier in an industry populated with southerners.

“I didn't really fit in when I first started, as I said in my speech, you know, I’m a gobby northerner that didn’t really fit the mold of the posh makeup designers,” she says.

However, she thinks that things have improved in that respect, and there is better regional diversity in the screen industry these days.

“It just shows that if you work hard enough and you don't give up, I think, people can do well in this industry. You don't have to be from public school or anything like that.”

There are more courses available now, and the Screen Yorkshire agency runs its Beyond Brontës diversity programme for young starters. Social media channels such as Instagram, she thinks, have also helped to promote careers in hair and makeup, with artists sharing their work online to an audience outside the industry.

So 24 years into her own career, Lisa believes it’s in a good place and people who want a job like hers have as good a chance as ever.

She says: “I think it's a completely different ballgame now. I think there's no reason why, if somebody's passionate about doing it, that they can't get into it.

"It just might take a little bit of time.”