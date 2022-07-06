The film, entitled Project Yorkshire, A Playground Like No Other, aims to showcase the very best of the region to a global audience - and it’s narrated by Yorkshire treasure Sean Bean.

Featuring numerous iconic Yorkshire cityscapes, tourist spots, and local businesses, the short film sets out to promote Yorkshire as an industrial powerhouse and world-class destination to live, work, play, invest and study.

In the wake of the pandemic, the filmmakers were keen to not only promote Yorkshire’s breathtaking scenery and popular tourist attractions - but also to focus on the region’s wider economy.

Sid said: “Together Scott and I came up with the idea of creating a short film that could act as a ‘calling card’ for local councils, businesses, and anyone else in the region to use to promote all that is great about Yorkshire and why we believe it is the best place for people to visit, live and invest.”

He said the pair ripped up the rule book on destination marketing and went for a more cinematic approach to storytelling.

“We wanted to create more than just another tourism advert or business investment video, so we contacted some of our associates in the industry, including Hollywood composers, storytellers and writers to collaborate with us,” he said.

On bringing Sean Bean to the project, Sid said: “Sean was our first choice for narrator. Being a Yorkshire man himself with an iconic accent, not to mention his role as King of the North in Game of Thrones, there was just no one better for the job.

“It's been a huge honour to work with him on this project as it's clear it means just as much to him to champion his home county as it does to us.

“Whilst sat in the recording studio, Sean said the first line of the script and Scott and I just looked at each other and fist bumped. We knew this was going to be something special.”

The filmmakers hope the movie will be a viral hit online, so the benefits of investing in Yorkshire are highlighted to millions worldwide.

A variety of businesses, institutions, and local authorities across Yorkshire have backed the film including the University of Hull, Leeds Trinity University, Yorkshire Life, Direct Line Group, Masons Gin, Hunters, Sands Wealth Management, Siddall and Hilton Products, Shipham Valves, Howarth Timber, and more.

The full film will be released, appropriately, on Yorkshire Day - August 1. It will be available to watch online for free and on official social channels, with the official hashtag #SHAREITFORYORKSHIRE.