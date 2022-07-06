The delivery service has been asking its users to name their favourite restaurants to order from and Mr T's in Bradford has come out on top for the North East region, which includes Yorkshire and the Humber.

The restaurant serves a wide range of burgers, pizzas, sides and desserts.

Uber Eats is holding its first ever UK & Ireland Restaurant of the Year Awards, which will be judged by Prue Leith, restaurateur and TV host, and Rachel Ama, vegan chef.

Mr T's in Bradford has been named the best restaurant in the North by Uber Eats. (Pic credit: Mr T's)

The first-ever awards from the food delivery app will see the winner of the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ win £100,000 to build and expand their business.

For the past month, the public have been voting and today (Jul 6) the winners have been unveiled, revealing the most popular restaurants in each region.

Later this summer, the winners will be invited to take part in a judging day in London where their food will be tasted by a panel of expert judges.

Matthew Price, Uber Eats General Manager, said: “A huge congrats to all of our finalists, we were overwhelmed with the response from the public who voted in their hundreds of thousands. I can’t wait to try some amazing food and meet the amazing independent restauranteurs behind the dishes."

Dame Prue Leith said: “Opening your own restaurant is desperately hard work, nerve-wracking and expensive. But there are few things as exciting and satisfying. I’m delighted to work with Uber Eats to crown their first Restaurant of the Year and shine a light on some extraordinary people and restaurants.

"They are the future of the industry. I’m looking forward to discovering pioneers across the UK and Ireland and of course to eating some amazing food.”

The winners will be announced at a star studded event in London in August. More details on each restaurant can be found at https://ubereatsawards.com/. Here is the full list of regional winners:

Mr T's, North East

The Salad Project, London

Natty's Jerk Kitchen, South East

Burger and Sauce, Midlands + East Anglia

Chilli Daddy, South West

Bread Meats Bread, Scotland

Vegan Sandwich Co, Ireland

Love Pizza, Northern Ireland