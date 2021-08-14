£1m XR studio used in Star Wars series The Mandalorian to open in Yorkshire

An extended reality studio, known as the ‘Green Screen Killer’, is being set up at the XPLOR facility, in South Kirkby’s Production Park.
The technology, used in Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian, allows users to generate high-quality, immersive backgrounds on LED screens for films, adverts, virtual events or live broadcasts.
Jim Farmery, XPLOR’s development director, said: “We’re really excited to be launching the XR studio this year – one of the first of its kind in Yorkshire.
“Before we install it in its final home within the XPLOR development this autumn, we’re holding a residential weekend in August for businesses across the North’s creative clusters to come down and take part in a hands-on trial of the tech.
“We’re gathering insights from the attendees to gain a holistic view of the tech’s multi-sector application; whether that’s from freelancers, TV production companies, events businesses, creatives or design agencies. It represents a really exciting investment in the future of the region’s blossoming creative industries.”