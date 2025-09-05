Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s no such thing as harmless gossip is a phrase we hear often. And in a new television show, when whispers spread that a notorious child killer is living in a quiet comm unity, fear and suspicion quickly take hold, and the consequences spiral out of control.

The Rumour, a new psychological drama series based on the bestselling novel by Lesley Kara, explores how a single whisper can shatter an entire town.

Produced by Cuba Pictures and Clapperboard, the TV series stars Rachel Shenton as Joanna, a mother who moves to the quiet town of Flinstead with her young son in search of a fresh start.

Rachel Shenton and Eiden-River Coleman in The Rumour. Picture: © 5 Broadcasting Limited / Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth / Clapperboard Studios SPV4 Ltd.

But when Joanna hears a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, she shares it in an attempt to bond with the local mums, unwittingly setting off a chain reaction of paranoia and mistrust.

As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna finds herself caught in a dangerous spiral of secrets, suspicion, and blame.

The series also features Rivals star Emily Atack, Amandaland actor Samuel Anderson and Wolf Hall actress Joanne Whalley.

“Joanna is very anxious as a person. She is an overthinker. This is what felt very real about her,” says Shenton, 37.

Carryl Thomas, Lucy Speed, Rachel Shenton, Emily Atack, Liza Sadovy and Ellie Haddington. Picture: © 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard / Fremantle / photographer Kristof Galgoczi Nemeth.

“She has a desperate need to fit in but also knowing that she probably won’t and even a little part of her that maybe doesn’t want to.”

Staffordshire-born Shenton – who is known for her role as Helen Alderson in the Channel 5 adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, based on Yorkshire vet James Herriot’s books, and who previously won an Oscar forn her short film The Silent Child – says she was also intrigued by her character’s ordinariness.

“She is quite unremarkable in certain ways. She doesn’t have a particularly good job or house or wardrobe or lifestyle. I think it’s rare that you see that now on TV,” she says.

When the rumour of the child killer starts to spread, Shenton says her character Joanna initially feels like she’s part of something.

“She has a bit of power in that she can contribute and be part of this group of mums at the school gates,” she explains.

“It’s like being on a team. And then there is a turning point where she can see it is getting a bit out of control and by then it is too hard to pull it back.”

When asked what moral questions she thinks the series raises, Shenton says: “I think we unravel quite a lot of things.

“I think it says something about community and the damage that gossip can do. Facts are important.

“People get hurt and lose their lives in this story because of what was essentially gossip and hearsay. And I think there is another thing this story raises about intuition and how important it is to trust that.”

Atack, 35, who plays Debbie, a glamorous local mother, says she had a lot of fun with this character.

“I’ve never played the mum at the school gates before, so I really liked that. I had just given birth, literally 11 weeks before. I absolutely loved it,” says the Luton-born actress.

“She’s an influencer-type mum. Debbie loves her Instagram.

“She likes gossiping about people, for sure, but you find a vulnerability there as well later. She presents herself as this perfect, squeaky-clean person because she doesn’t want anyone gossiping about her flaws.”

Speaking of her relationship with Shenton’s character, she says: “Debbie is suspicious of anyone new and quite jealous of other people. “The beautiful Rachel Shenton walks in as Jo and Debbie is like, ‘Who the hell is this?’

“She does give Jo a hard time at first and isolates her a bit. She reverts to being the teenager in the playground trying to show that she is queen bee.

“But Jo and Debbie have quite a journey. Me and Rachel really enjoyed exploring that. There are lots of red herrings and wrong turns.”

Whalley, 64, who plays Joanna’s mother, Bea, says she jumped at the opportunity as she loves a good thriller.

When she discovers it is her daughter spreading the rumour, Whalley says her character is understanding at first.

“We love to talk about our neighbours and crimes,” she says. “True Crime is huge. Look at the newspapers. It’s who’s doing what and shock horror.

“Bea understands and I think if it was someone else’s life, she would be joining in. You just do. You can’t help but speculate.

“But it can be very damaging when rumours are started maliciously to discredit someone or cancel someone.

“We see that damage happening through this story. Bea understands that impulse, but she is angry about it because it’s not a nice thing to do. This is too much. It’s a very tricky situation.”

Anderson, 43, who plays Joanna’s partner, Michael, describes his character as a patient man.

“He is basically dealing with somebody who you could say is having a bit of a mental breakdown,” says the Birmingham-born actor.

“A meltdown, at least. Although there is something in this rumour that would be disturbing anyway, Jo comes to it from a totally different angle. It’s the fact that she won’t let go of it.

“Over time he hasn’t noticed how frail Joanne is becoming but he still hangs in there and pleads with her to let things go as this rumour spreads. He stands on 10 toes backing up his partner, which is admirable.”

Anderson teases: “I think the twist is going to grab people. I didn’t get it although I rarely get it.”