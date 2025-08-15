Ray Brooks obituary: Uniquely varied career from Coronation Street to Mr Benn

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In later years he was also familiar from EastEnders as Joe Macer, second husband of Pauline Fowler, who killed her on Christmas Day by hitting her on the head with a frying pan.

Cathy Come Home was a landmark in television drama. Director Ken Loach and writer Jeremy Sandford’s evisceration of a housing policy that separated husbands from their homeless wives and children came as a bolt from the blue and prompted government intervention and rapid reform.

Brooks had been a standard-bearer for the new wave of British cinema. He had a starring role in Richard Lester’s 1965 comedy The Knack… and How to Get It, in which he played a sharply-dressed womaniser who tutors his fellow lodger, Colin (Michael Crawford) in the art of seducing their friend, Nancy, played by Rita Tushingham.

English actor Ray Brooks stars in the British comedy film 'The Knack ...and How to Get It', UK, December 1965. (Photo by M. Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Given the film’s success – it won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival – and the enormous exposure of Cathy Come Home which followed, Brooks might have seemed set for stardom on a Michael Caine level, but he considered himself neither as good a performer nor as good looking as contemporaries like David Hemmings.

Nevertheless, he worked constantly and his voice, if not his face, was enshrined for a generation of viewers through the 13 oft-repeated stories of Mr Benn and his magical costume cupboard.

Brooks went on to appear in a variety of primetime television shows including Coronation Street, in which he played Norman Philips.

He also starred in the BBC comedy drama Big Deal, which followed gambler Robbie Box as he tried to make a living by betting while also trying to maintain his relationship with Jan, played by Sharon Duce. A further starring role came in The World of Eddie Weary, a feature-length comedy-drama about a shabby Northern private detective, from the Yorkshire writer Roy Clarke. But a full series failed to materialise.