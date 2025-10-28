Return to Paradise: 'It's a show about kindness'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In some ways, the 35-year-old Home And Away star can still see how the Death In Paradise spin-off is “still quite traditional”, and borrows from some of the iconic TV and film adaptations of Agatha Christie’s detective novels — in terms of its structure.

“It’s a show about kindness. There aren’t many places in our world where the baddie is caught and justice is served, and this is an hour of television where that happens. I think maybe we need that at the moment,” says Samson, who stars as DI Mackenzie Clarke in the crime comedy drama.

In the second series, we see DI Clarke — the first lead female detective in the Death In Paradise universe — stuck in her hometown of Dolphin Cove, tasked with solving more challenging cases, while grappling with her ex-fiancé, Glenn, played by Tai Hara, 35, saying he still has feelings for her.

Det SC Colin Cartwright (LLOYD GRIFFITH) in Return to Paradise. Photo: Red Planet/BBC Studios/John Platt.

Despite this, Mackenzie gets back working with her senior constable, Colin Cartwright, played by Grimsby-born actor and comedian Lloyd Griffith, 41, in the lab, to examine a key piece of evidence in their latest investigation. But Mackenzie’s attempt to ignore Glenn’s upcoming wedding is challenged when Colin helps to arrange his stag party.

The series explores the concept of home being where the heart is. Griffith says: “Colin is from the UK and has moved to Dolphin Cove. So there was a real exploration with Colin about where home is for him. We explore a lot more of Colin’s background in season two. He has some friends over from Lincolnshire, and you get to see where Colin’s from, his community, why he’s moved to Australia, and what’s keeping him there.”

Samson says: “The show is, in a lot of ways, about the idea of home, what home is, not just where it is, but what it is. I think when we first meet Mackenzie, she has figured out that home is London, and her job is in London, and all she wants to do is get back home. That’s the tension of season one. But in season two, there’s not so much of her needing to get back somewhere, but ‘Oh, I’m not sure if I’ve ever known what home actually means’.

"And home might not be a place, it might not be a postcode, it might not be a country, it might not be a job, it could be a person, but it also might actually be something internal that’s not to do with anything external. And I don’t think she would articulate it in the way I just did, but I think that’s what’s going on for her internally.

"To be home is also to be seen and understood. And if we don’t like ourselves, well, we don’t want to be seen and we don’t want to be understood. If you are starting to crave a sense of home, you also have to go on the journey of starting to like and love yourself. Mackenzie is on that journey.”