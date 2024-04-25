Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales: Our Yorkshire Farm star returns to screens in new Channel 5 series where he builds on heavy machinery business in the Yorkshire Dales with best friends

Our Yorkshire Farm star Reuben Owen will return to our screens in a new Channel 5 series Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales where he will be building on his farming business.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 09:45 BST

Amanda and Clive Owen’s eldest son, Reuben, 19, will star on his own six-episode show Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales where he will attempt to grow his new heavy plant machinery business with his best friends Tommy and Sarah in a remote village of the Yorkshire Dales.

In the first episode, viewers will be introduced to the team at the start of Reuben’s second year of trading. This June the friends have won a contract to restore life to an old fishing pond at a grand country estate in County Durham by excavating 6,000 tonnes of silt.

At half an acre it is the biggest dig the teenage team have ever tried, and the scale is intimidating. Hitting their two-week deadline is dependent on 17-year-old Sarah making hundreds of trips into the woods on a track dumper to shift the silt.

Reuben Owen (middle) with friends Sarah and Tommy on Channel 5 series Life in the Dales. (Pic credit: Channel 5)Reuben Owen (middle) with friends Sarah and Tommy on Channel 5 series Life in the Dales. (Pic credit: Channel 5)
But when heavy summer rain turns the site into a slurry pit Reuben fights to stop his 14-tonne digger being swallowed, and they turn to a vintage bulldozer to keep the job on track.

While Reuben’s new business is expanding quickly, as well as managing the pond dig, the team take on an ancient haulage yard where they can store and maintain their fleet. But with a derelict barn to clear and a pot-holed track to level, the friends may have bitten off more than they can chew.

When it comes to machines Reuben’s confident in his abilities, but this summer he wants to challenge himself.

The three friends then leave the Yorkshire Dales behind on a road trip to the PlantWorx Expo in Peterborough where Reuben is taking part in a digger competition against some of the best operators in the country who are hoping to win a luxury holiday.

When the friends get back home, to thank them for their support at the competition, Reuben organises an antique joyride through the Dales on a pair of vintage hand-crank start tractors he’s managed to get.

