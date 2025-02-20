Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show, which stars Matthew Gurney, Lara Peake, Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis, is a bilingual series filmed in and around Sheffield featuring both British Sign Language (BSL) and spoken English.

It has been produced by Sheffield based Warp Films for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, Reunion is an emotional thriller of revenge and redemption following the journey of Daniel Brennan, played by Matthew Gurney (Name Me Lawand, Theatre Ad Infinium), a deaf man determined to right his wrongs while unravelling the truth behind the events that led him to prison.

Lara Peake and Matthew Gurney. Photo: BBC/Warp Films

Brennan embodies the struggle of a man caught between two worlds, unable to fully integrate into the hearing world and shunned by his closest friends and the wider deaf community following his heinous crime.

Amidst this isolation, his only meaningful relationship is with his estranged daughter Carly, played by Lara Peake (How to Have Sex, Rivals), who he has not had any contact with since his arrest over a decade ago.

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters, The Salisbury Poisonings) stars as Christine, desperate to find Brennan and get to the full truth behind what he did.

Eddie Marsan plays Stephen Renworth (Back to Black, Ray Donovan), Christine’s protective boyfriend, while Rose Ayling-Ellis (Summer of Rockets, As You like It) is her daughter, Miri.

Matthew Gurney in Reunion. Photo: BBC/Warp Films

The first-look pictures are set against the striking landscape of Sheffield city and the Peak District and offer a glimpse of the lead cast in their roles.

Matthew Gurney said: “Reunion is an amazing storyline and is completely different from my previous work.

"My character Brennan is on a wildly different journey than that portrayed by normal deaf lives, as this portrays a man who is hated within the deaf community.

"It shows how deaf people react and act on screen in an honest and authentic way.

Anne-Marie Duff and Eddie Marsan. Photo: BBC/Warp Films

"We are different to hearing actors, we are so much more visual storytellers, it's not about relying on sound it’s about using your eyes and seeing what is going on in the story”.

Lara Peake said: “There's so much in Reunion that people can relate to from the relationships and storyline to what it feels like to be isolated from a community and welcomed into a community.

"To be able to watch a show that is led by deaf actors is incredible and the inclusion of sign language is not seen often enough. It's a real opportunity to learn and become fascinated and immersed in that world”.