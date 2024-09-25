These are the first pictures from an exciting new production being filmed at a former sports centre in Yorkshire.

Security and a film set has been put in place at the Richard Dunn Sports Centre on Sunny Bank Avenue, Bradford.

A huge crane is to the front of the building and film trucks have parked up around the perimeter of the site.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and Cillian Murphy are all believed to star in the film.

The former Richard Dunn Sports Centre, at Odsal Top, Bradford, is currently being used as a film set. Many film trucks and a large crane carrying lighting equipment can be seen around the exterior of the building with the alleged filming of the latest Zombie Movie with cast members Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Cillian Murphy, happening inside. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 25th September 2024.

Other locations believed to have been used in the film include Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire.

It is set to be released in Summer 2025.

Named after the Bradford-born boxer famed for fighting Muhammad Ali, the Richard Dunn Centre in Odsal shut its doors in November 2019 – coinciding with the opening of the nearby £17.5m Sedbergh Leisure Centre complex.

The site was set up to be used as a morgue during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April 2022, it was saved from demolition after being given listed status by Historic England.