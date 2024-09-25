Richard Dunn Sports Centre: First pictures amid 'zombie movie' filming at former sports centre in Bradford
Security and a film set has been put in place at the Richard Dunn Sports Centre on Sunny Bank Avenue, Bradford.
A huge crane is to the front of the building and film trucks have parked up around the perimeter of the site.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and Cillian Murphy are all believed to star in the film.
Other locations believed to have been used in the film include Fountains Abbey in North Yorkshire.
It is set to be released in Summer 2025.
Named after the Bradford-born boxer famed for fighting Muhammad Ali, the Richard Dunn Centre in Odsal shut its doors in November 2019 – coinciding with the opening of the nearby £17.5m Sedbergh Leisure Centre complex.
In April 2022, it was saved from demolition after being given listed status by Historic England.
The Twentieth Century Society said the building, which was famous for its popular water slides, had a “bold architecture” and was one of the earliest buildings to be designed using computer technology.
