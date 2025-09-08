People are being offered the chance be in the audience for an exclusive screening of a new BBC TV series by Sally Wainwright set and filmed in Hebden Bridge.

Following a group of middle-aged women who form a punk band - Riot Women - it is due to run for six episodes, the broadcaster has said.

Set and filmed in Hebden Bridge, it is another of the multi-BAFTA award-winning writer’s shows that takes place in Yorkshire.

It follows in the footsteps of Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack and Last Tango in Halifax also written by Wainwright, who was born in Huddersfield and raised in Sowerby Bridge.

Tickets for the event at Hebden Bridge Picture House on Tuesday October 7 will be allocated by random draw.

The show follows a teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Riot Women will feature original songs from the band ARXX. The real-world duo describe songs like Ride or Die, Crying in the Carwash, and Good Boy as “power pop” and have more than 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The BBC says their autumn releases - which includes Small Prophets, a new comedy by Mackenzie Crook (of Detectorists fame) which is set in and filmed around Manchester – are part of a continued commitment to produce more programming across the UK.

Another Manchester offering is the romantic comedy-drama Film Club, co-created by and starring Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, with scenes shot in Chorlton and the Northern Quarter.

Meanwhile BBC Radio 4’s new drama includes High Cockalorum, broadcast on September 18.

Starring Mark Gatiss and his League of Gentlemen co-stars, it's a comedy drama by Bradford writer Jeremy Dyson, set in West Yorkshire and inspired by a real-life meeting between a Hollywood star and a humble lad from Leeds.

Listeners can catch more Bradford-based drama in Blue Envelopes, plus other upcoming dramas from across the UK including Samhain and Marwick, both set in the haunting landscapes of Scotland, and Downstream, located in the idyllic beauty of the Fens.

Kate Phillips, BBC Chief Content Officer, says: “The BBC is incredibly proud of the leading role we play in bringing the best homegrown storytelling to our audiences, whether that’s in landmark dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies or memorable factual programmes.