Samuel L Jackson has been spotted in videos and pictures on his social media wearing a number of t-shirts made by Retro Design Co, the brainchild of Barnsley artist Matt Heald.

The business started out as a bit of fun but slowly turned into a business venture, which he officially launched last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, his first experience with film stars was when he spotted Keanu Reeves wearing a Bill and Ted inspired t-shirt alongside video game director Hideo Kojima. He was later spotted wearing another Retro Design Co t-shirt in a music video for the band Weezer.

Samuel L Jackson and Keanu Reeves in the Retro Design Co t-shirts

His latest project was a series of t-shirt commissioned by Samuel L Jackson as a gift for the cast and crew of the new Marvel series, Secret Invasion, which has been filmed partly in Yorkshire and sees Jackson reprise his role as Nick Fury.

Matt said: "When Nick Fury calls and asks you for help, you can’t say no. Samuel L. Jackson is an absolute legend on and off the screen. It was a huge honour to work with him and his team.