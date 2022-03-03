Samuel L Jackson and TV’s Happy Valley would be appalled by Calderdale’s litter mountain – Yorkshire Post Letters

Samuel L Jackson seen on set during filming of the Marvel Disney Plus series Secret Invasion at The Piece Hall on January 26, 2022 in Halifax. (Photo by Gerard Binks/Getty Images).

CALDERDALE’S streets look an absolute disgrace.

To highlight how bad the problem is, in areas where I cycle every day on my commute that once would not have seen a speck of litter, they are now covered with plastic, tin, beer cans, takeaway boxes, coffee cups and so on.

The litter at the side of the road, and in hedgerows, is utterly shocking. The problem has two obvious sources – recycling and people throwing stuff out of cars.

Calderdale has become synonymous with TV series such as Happy Valley starring actress Sarah Lancashire.

There is a massive problem with fly-tipping, but I feel we can’t tackle that until we have clean streets and roads.

I have set up a litter-picking group with the students at school, and once we clean an area, the following week it is back looking a disgrace.

If it is not big bottles or cans, it is lots of tiny bits of debris and microplastics just littering the paths and roads. If you look over a wall where animals are grazing, you will find a carrier bag just dumped with cans and takeaways. This is a massive problem. We had Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson filming here a few weeks ago, they must have wondered where they landed. The Happy Valley crew must have thought they took a wrong turn and ended up in a different Calderdale from a few years ago!