Ms Cooper Charles, who is head of creative at the company, will take on the role in January after Sally Joynson retires.

“Since joining Screen Yorkshire in 2018, I have found it an immensely welcoming, remarkable and inspiring place to work,” she said.

“The company has such an important role in ensuring that the screen industries in Yorkshire and Humber continue to thrive and grow in a manner which reflects the fantastic talent that we have in our region.”

“As Screen Yorkshire moves into its third decade it will be an absolute privilege to take forward the incredible legacy that has been built by Sally Joynson and lead the brilliant team that delivers this work.”

Before joining Screen Yorkshire, Ms Cooper Charles held a number of roles in the film industry, including talent development executive for Scottish Film Talent Network, head of film at Creative England and director of the Sheffield International Documentary Festival.

Since taking up the role of head of creative in February 2020, Caroline has managed Screen Yorkshire’s ‘Yorkshire Content Fund’, overseeing investments and acting as production executive on TV dramas such as All Creatures Great and Small and Ackley Bridge.

John Surtees, chair of Screen Yorkshire said: “We congratulate Caroline on her appointment as chief executive.

“Her impressive track record working within the screen industries for many years, combined with her strong vision for the future of Screen Yorkshire, made her an outstanding candidate for the role, amongst a competitive field of high calibre applicants.

“Caroline’s passion for cultivating new screen talent and out of London production closely aligns with the values of Screen Yorkshire and I am confident that in her hands, the organisation has a strong future.”