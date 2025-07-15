Sean Bean slams plans to build 1,600 homes on green belt near childhood home

Famous Yorkshire actor and Hollywood star Sean Bean has spoken out against plans to build over a thousand new homes on green belt land which he says would 'practically obliterate' his hometown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, GoldenEye, and Game of Thrones, the 66-year-old Sheffield-born actor has now written a letter supporting a campaign against the building of 1,638 new homes in Handsworth.

The letter begins: "My name is Sean Bean and I would like to register my objection for the proposed mass building in the Handsworth area of Sheffield, where I grew up and spent some of the best years of my life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bean goes on to pay tribute to campaigner Sapphire McCarthy, who organised a public meeting in opposition to the housing plans as part of the 'Save S13 Greenbelt' campaign, but sadly passed away, aged 39, earlier this month.

Actor Sean Bean, who was born and raised in Handsworth

The actor's letter continues: "If these proposals are allowed to go ahead in their present form, it would devastate the area; certainly in terms of its natural habitats, but even more so on the character of its close knit and hard working community.

"This is even more of a brutal decision because it seems like this working class community and its surrounding areas has [sic] been specifically targeted, whilst other more affluent, genteel areas on the other side of Sheffield have escaped lightly.

"It seems the council see us us as second class citizens who will just have to put up with it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, 500 people turned out to protest against Sheffield City Council's Local Plan, which aims to build 3,539 homes, two schools, a graveyard and 130 acres of business space on green belt land.

Sapphire McCarthy bought her Handsworth home because of the "dream view," which is now threatened by green belt housing plans. She led the fight against the controversial plans before her sudden death a few weeks ago

Mother-of-two Sapphire McCarthy launched a campaign against the housing after she found out about plans to build 868 houses behind her home, fearing it would ruin her 'dream views'.

At the general election, the Labour party pledged to build 1.5 million new homes over the parliament, some of which would be built on green belt land.

Resident Cheryl Hague said: "Saph spoke to Sean Bean a few weeks ago and he told her of his deep concerns about this devastation of our precious green belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted he has objected we know he is very proud of his roots and he loved the green belt area and understands just how much it means to all local residents.

"We will continue to fight the battle Sapphire started in her honour - with more vigour than ever - and it's fantastic to have such an endorsement from Sean Bean."