Here’s some of the TV moments coming up in the next few days starting Saturday, November 2, including Shetland, the US Presidential election and Junior Taskmaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening (Saturday 02/11/24, ITV1, 9.10pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

You can run but you can’t hide from Romesh Ranganathan at the moment – even if you wanted to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell as Detectives Ruth Calder and Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh in Shetland. Picture: BBC.

However, the fact that he’s one of the best comics around means that you’re probably lapping up the fact that he’s a very busy man.

There is a long history of teachers switching careers to enter showbusiness. The likes of Bryan Ferry, Sting, Jon Hamm and Gene Simmons (yes, really), to name but a few, all took up the profession before following their true calling.

Ranganathan did the same. He taught maths at Hazlewood School in Crawley and The Beacon School in Banstead, Surrey, performing stand-up part-time before realising he could quit his day job and pay the bills by making people laugh instead.

He began to be noticed in 2013 when he was nominated as Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, the same year he started popping up on panel shows, including Mock the Week and the short-lived and underrated Was It Something I Said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like many others before him, Ranganathan was able to use these appearances to build a fan base and prove he was capable of entertaining a TV audience when there are so many other distractions around.

As a result, the BBC snapped him up for a number of programmes, including Asian Provocateur, which also made a star of his mother, Shanthi. She also appeared alongside her son in his discussion series The Ranganation, and the pair are reunited once again during his latest primetime show.

“I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series,” says its host. “I am less grateful they also gave the chance to my mother.”

The title harks back to Ranganathan’s previous career in education, but it actually puts the loved ones of celebrities in the spotlight. Each edition features a famous face and either their grown-up offspring or parent; the celeb has to guess how many general knowledge questions their relative will get right. Up for grabs is a pot of money for their favourite charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this brand new celebrity game show packed full of laughter and embarrassing revelations, we will see how much these famous parents and kids really know each other,” claims Katie Radcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV Commissioning. “With Romesh as host and his mum, Shanthi, keeping him in check too, viewers will be treated to plenty of comedy as well as chances to play along and join in at home.”

Benjamin Green, from production company Ranga Bee, adds: “It has been a real joy creating this brand new format. We believe this show has everything: Romesh, his mum, celebrities, great play-along and a groundbreaking chair that moves backwards three feet.”

A moving chair? Well, now you’re talking…

Future episodes are set to feature Tony Bellew and his son Corey, and Mel B and her daughter Phoenix, among others. But first up, Alison Hammond and Carol Vorderman are joined by their boys Aidan and Cameron respectively, while Iain Stirling tries not to embarrass himself in front of his mum Alison.

Until I Kill You (Sunday 03/11/24 ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Anna Maxwell Martin has recently been seen in the hugely enjoyable Ludwig on BBC1, but she’s tackling a very different sort of crime drama in this new, dark thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-part series Until I Kill You, which is showing across consecutive evenings is based on the experiences of Delia Balmer, who survived a near-fatal relationship with a murderer.

The fact that Delia is very different to her Ludwig character, Lucy, was one of the reasons Anna was keen to sign up.

The Bafta-winning actress says: “[Delia is] unlike anyone I’ve ever played before, she’s an incredibly fascinating person and her responses to things are very particular to her. It was really interesting and liberating to play someone like Delia, who is unapologetically herself and gives herself licence to express everything she’s thinking and feeling.

“That is an amazing quality and very few people are like that. I don’t want to speak for her at all, but I think it absolutely informs just how resilient she is. That was thrilling for me to play.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone, who has been following Anna’s career since she got her big break in the BBC’s acclaimed 2005 adaptation of Bleak House will know that she’s versatile, but she believes that her turns as an officious cop in Line of Duty and a harried mum in Motherland have opened the door to her taking on even more varied roles.

Anna says: “I’ve had fallow times in my career, when I’ve been trying to turn the tide – after Bleak House all I got offered was costume dramas, so I had to say no a few times, because I thought no-one else wanted to watch me in another costume drama!

“Line of Duty has an exceptionally big audience, and all the gritty dramas I was doing when I was younger probably didn’t have a very big audience. Then the Motherland phenomenon grew during Covid – it wasn’t a massive show and then it became a really big thing in lockdown, which coincided with Line of Duty coming out, and people thought, ‘How can she do different things? Weird!’”

She adds: “Even since then, I keep trying to do different things and always do a project that is a new challenge.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until I Kill You will certainly fits that brief, and it gets off to a gripping start tonight.

It’s London, 1991, and Delia is out for a drink with her colleagues when she meets carpenter John Sweeney (Shaun Evans), who has recently returned from Amsterdam.

She’s intrigued by his rebellious attitude, and begins a relationship with him. However, when she goes with him to meet his family, she’s shocked to discover he has an ex-wife and children he no longer sees, which makes her wonder what else he’s been hiding.

As Delia grows more afraid of his violent temper, she attempts to break up with him, which is when he reveals his darkest secret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in Amsterdam, American Jack Halstead (Mitchell Mullins) is appealing to the Dutch police for help in finding his missing daughter, Melissa.

Mr Loverman (Monday 04/11/2024, BBC One, 9pm & 9.30pm)

Words by Richard Jones

While many actors just fall into certain roles, or are even shoehorned into them, every now and then, a part arrives that they have been waiting a long time for.

That’s exactly what happened to Lennie James when he learned Bernardine Evaristo’s bestselling 2013 book Mr Loverman was being adapted by the BBC.

“The novel was sent to me around the time it was published,” the Nottingham-born actor, who turned 59 last month, explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I read it and I loved it and I’ve been keeping an eye out for it ever since.

“Any actor who saw and read Barry would like to play him as a character. He’s everything that would excite an actor – complicated, funny, a good dresser and harsh.

“He’s also a contradiction – loyal but disloyal, a good and bad husband, a good and bad father, a good and bad man. He loves and hates in equal measure.

“Every part of him is really interesting to me and would be to any actor. The opportunity to play him was a real no-brainer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past few weeks we have followed the story of Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Barry to his mates, a 74-year-old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits.

His wife of 50 years, Carmel (played by Sharon D Clarke), senses that Barry has been cheating on her with other women.

But little does she know what’s really going on: a secret, passionate affair with his best friend and soulmate, Morris (Ariyon Bakare).

Another element of the show that appealed to Lennie was getting the chance to work with Sharon, whom he has been familiar with for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sharon and I have known each other since we were kids and just getting into the business,” he says.

“We used to socialise together, we’ve got multiple friends in common, but we’ve never worked together. It’s been a joy working with Sharon.

“That relationship between Carmel and Barry is, alongside the relationship with Morris, a crucial part of this story in both the TV series and the book, so getting that right was really important.

“I don’t think Sharon realises how good she is – her presence, voice and gravitas and what she brings with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barry and Carmel’s relationship is really complicated and it needs actors who are able to understand that.”

In last week’s double bill, we saw how secrets and misunderstandings have shaped Barry’s world views, and those of his daughter Donna (Sharlene Whyte), before a betrayal provoked an unexpected outburst.

Now, in tonight’s concluding episodes, Barry is rescued by Maxine (Tamara Lawrance) following a distressing event, and he knows he must find the strength to be honest and win Morris back.

Meanwhile, over in Antigua, Carmel starts the long road to healing, as Barry prepares to tell his wife the truth he has been hiding for five decades.

But how will she react?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of Mr Loverman is about waiting to do what’s best. And not only is leading man Lennie delighted he waited for the plum role of Barry to come along, the viewers who have persevered with this sweet and heartbreaking drama will be glad they have.

America Decides: US Presidential Election (Tuesday 05/11/24, Channel 4, 10pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

All eyes are on America tonight as the country takes to the polls to elect either its first female president, Kamala Harris, or return Donald Trump to the White House. In fact, it’s set to be so momentous that Channel 4 is bringing us its first overnight coverage of a US election since Bill Clinton won in 1992.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Emily Maitlis, who received critical acclaim for hosting the coverage of the UK election earlier this year, are in Washington DC to bring us all the latest developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krishnan says: “With so much of the world at war and facing economic crisis, this is the most important US election of our lifetimes and it is vital we analyse what the results mean the way we can on Channel 4 with a brilliant line up of people on both sides of the Atlantic. I hope it can be the most lively, intelligent and insightful conversation on TV that night and I can’t wait.”

Back in London, Jeremy Vine is manning a ‘data hub’ providing infographics and the story behind the stats, while the guests include everyone from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was at the centre of Trump’s recent trial.

Channel 4 news presenter Matt Frei will also be among the correspondents reporting from key battlegrounds. He says: “As someone who has spent almost three decades covering America, I’m delighted to take part in Channel 4’s comprehensive coverage of a vote that is both nail-bitingly close and unnervingly consequential. We may not be able to vote. But we can watch – on the sofa or behind the sofa – as America decides in an election that could change it and the world.”

In fact, there are a variety of options for where to watch the coverage. Over on the BBC, Clive Myrie will host the News at 10pm from Washington DC, before joining the BBC’s overnight US election TV results programme anchored by US Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the night, North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America correspondent Gary O’Donoghue will be with the presidential candidates at their election HQs to bring us the reactions from the parties as the results come in.

Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News. says: “People across the world turn to BBC News for trusted, impartial news that rises above polarised politics. The results of the 2024 US Presidential Election will have a huge impact on all of us, and BBC News will be there to deliver the most comprehensive reporting with breaking news, insight and analysis across our platforms.”

Meanwhile, ITV1’s coverage begins at 10.45pm and is fronted by Tom Bradby, with in-depth analysis from experts and reports from around the US.

But by the early hours, will anyone be able to confidently predict the winner or, like back in 2020, could we be waiting days rather than hours for the result to become official?

Shetland (Wednesday 06/11/24, BBC One, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Shetland carry on without its star, Douglas Henshall? Would viewers take to his replacement, Ashley Jensen?

Of course, Henshall isn’t the first – and no doubt won’t be the last – series lead to quit at the height of their success in a role, but the character he played, Jimmy Perez, was so essential to the tone of the entire drama that some thought his decision to walk away was the death knell for the entire programme.

However, they turned out to be very wrong. Jensen slotted in rather neatly as DI Ruth Calder, who grew up on the Isles. She managed to ruffle quite a few feathers on her arrival, including those of her own family, but fans warmed to her.

Her stay was only meant to be temporary, but Calder is sticking around for a while, it seems; she’s certainly front and centre in the ninth season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m thrilled I’ll be returning to the Shetland Isles again to play the wonderfully complex DI Ruth Calder,” claimed Jensen, just before filming was set to start back in March. “The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue. The Shetland Isles are breath-taking – without a doubt one of the most memorable and unique filming locations I’ve been to. I’m looking forward to jumping on that wee plane again and returning soon.”

She and series stalwart Alison O’Donnell, who plays the much-loved Alison ‘Tosh’ McIntosh, have now completed their ‘jumping on that wee plane’, because the six-part run is set to start, and it begins in typically bleak fashion with the disappearance of one of Tosh’s friends. As the search begins, she finds herself torn between her personal feelings and professional duties.

“I’m really proud of the journey this show has been on and of the way it continues to evolve and grow in exciting and surprising ways,” claims O’Donnell. “That we have managed to grow such a loyal and supportive viewership is a dream come true. Ashley and I just scratched the surface of our dynamic in series eight and I am delighted that we now have the opportunity to build on that.”

Joining Jensen and O’Donnell are regulars Steven Robertson (Sandy), Lewis Howden (Billy) and Anne Kidd (Cora), as well as a host of guest stars, led by Ian Hart and Vincent Regan. The latter remarks: “My character and his family are at the heart of this dark and twisting storyline and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so are all the show’s millions of fans, no doubt. There’s some extra good news for them too – Shetland’s 10th series, which will air next year, has already been commissioned.

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, sums it up nicely when she says: “Ashley and Alison’s partnership has taken Shetland from strength to strength and into new exciting territory, which combined with Paul Logue’s captivating scripts will mean there’s plenty more in store as we head back to the Isles.”

Everyone Else Burns (Thursday 07/11/2024, Channel 4, 10pm)

Words by Richard Jones

When the first series of Everyone Else Burns premiered on Channel 4 in January 2023, it was a resounding hit with a the critics who said it “had a lot of heart”, but perhaps more importantly, it was “simply very, very funny”.

The viewing public liked it too, and the sitcom became the biggest comedy launch on Channel 4’s streaming service since Derry Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was thrilled by the success of series one,” says Simon Bird who plays David, the buffoonish patriarch of the strictly religious Lewis family from Manchester who believe the world will end within the next decade.

“It’s always hard to launch a sitcom, especially one as high concept as this and set in a world that most people don’t really have first-hand experience of.

“It was a real boost to learn that people were watching and enjoying it.

“I think people really respond to the show’s unique tone because it has the warmth and poignancy of a family sitcom, something like Modern Family, but at the same time, it’s subversive and surprising. It’s a warped family sitcom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During Everyone Else Burns’ second run, which reaches its fifth and penultimate episode this evening, we have seen David trying to resist the temptations of demure new arrival Maude (Sian Clifford), as well as trying to earn the respect of both the church and his family, including wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn).

Tonight, the victorious Elder Samson (Arsher Ali) remodels the church in his image and declares that Joshua (Ali Khan) and Heather (Olivia Marcus) are getting married.

He also destroys Andrew’s (Kadiff Kirwan) psyche by posthumously excluding his wife from the Order.

In a last-ditch effort to save themselves, David teams up with his son Aaron (Harry Connor), and breaks into Samson’s house, while Andrew distracts Samson at the bowling alley during what has to be the tamest stag-do of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot of this second series has been focused on David and Fiona’s daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly), and the show’s co-creator, writer and executive producer Oli Taylor, explains why her story has resonated with many viewers.

He says: “I’m very excited for audiences to see Amy James-Kelly as a braver, bolder and more belligerent Rachel pushing back against her parents as she tries to find her own way.”

Actress James-Kelly adds: “I feel like Rachel has grown as a person but not drastically so.

“Despite it telling a unique and niche story, people like Rachel for example are still going through the daily experience of being a teenager, trying to figure out the world around them, trying to get a boyfriend and fitting in with your friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonight, the teenager is distraught that her ex Joshua is getting wed and plans to go to the next level with her new beau, tattoo-covered ‘cool-guy’ Jeb (Paddy Young).

She enlists the rebellious Julia (Soph Galustian) as her ‘sex mentor’ to help her buy condoms and figure out what a dental dam is.

For all the talk of family dynamics and coming-of-age stories, that scene especially has the potential to be very funny, a handy thing for a comedy.

Junior Taskmaster (Friday 08/11/24, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s the show that gives comedians the chance to get creative, silly and often to make a mess – no wonder the bleeped version of Taskmaster has been a hit with families on Channel 4’s streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the brains behind the show are going a step further to bring the comedy to younger viewers with Junior Taskmaster, where the contestants are all aged between nine and 11.

Unlike in the grown-up format, they won’t all be competing across the entire series – instead 25 kids will take part in five heats and two semi-finals, before the top five players head through to the grand final.

There’s also no Greg Davies to tower over them. Instead, the role of Taskmaster is taken by Rose Matafeo, while Mike Wozniak steps into Alex Horne’s shoes as her assistant.

They are both veterans of the show, but they have said they aren’t trying to replicate the dynamics of the original series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mike: “We decided that if we tried to impose a schtick or try to recreate Greg and Alex, it would probably fall apart within minutes.”

Some people might be wondering if, as the contestants are kids rather than professional comedian hardened by the stand-up circuit, if Mike has to be a bit more helpful than Alex, who usually limits himself to reminding them that all the information is on the task.

It turns out that’s not the case. Mike jokes: “I think people think I’m much nicer than I am, but I am capable of cruelty and schadenfreude, so I was perfectly happy to let them languish.”

Fortunately, he also didn’t mind if the pint-sized players spoke their minds. He says: “I had a lot of sass. But I get that in my personal life, too. I know these people, I spend a lot of time with these people, these people are at my house all the time and I’m largely not respected by them. I’m sassed upon. I’m a sass target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He adds: “I can’t blame the kids for sassing me up because what I’ve learnt is that I’m giving off something, I’m asking for it.”

But even if some of them can get a little cheeky, it seems he did enjoy seeing the kids embracing the show and coming out of their shells.

Mike says: “My favourite moment off camera would be the one kid who turned up really nervous for filming in the house, which I was worried about. But as soon as we started, they were happy as ever and even to the point that when they came back to the studio they were one of the best we had in there. They were relaxed and confident and it was lovely to see.”