Legendary newsreader and documentary maker Sir Trevor McDonald is heading to Yorkshire next spring for an ‘evening with...’ event.

The 84-year-old is set to appear at the event at The Garden Rooms at Tennants Auctioneers in Leyburn, North Yorkshire.

He will be talking about his incredible career, which began in his native Trinidad, and led him to presenting the news on BBC and covering some of the most significant global events of the last 60 years, meeting and interviewing everyone from Saddam Hussein and Colonel Gaddafi to Yasser Arafat and Bill Clinton.

The event will be held on March 21, 2024 at 7pm. Tickets start at £25, and can be bought here.

A stateent from Tennants said: “Sir Trevor McDonald OBE is an extraordinary man, who has led an improbable life. He is known and loved by people the world over for his humility, charm, and natural ease. As a natural storyteller and communicator, he has few equals.

“Born and raised in Trinidad, where his career in the media began, Sir Trevor moved to London in 1969 to work as a Producer in the BBC Overseas Regional Service. He went on to have an extraordinary career as a multi award winning news anchor and presenter, during which time he reported on many of the most significant global events over the span of forty years, witnessing war and death and risking his own life to meet and talk with despots and liberators.

“During what is sure to be an unmissable evening, Sir Trevor will recount his personal experience of world events, and interviews with globally famous, or notorious, figures such as Saddam Hussein, Colonel Gaddafi, Yasser Arafat, and Bill Clinton.