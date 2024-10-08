Spooky season brings iconic classics and horror hits to Vue this Halloween season

To get into the spirit this Halloween season, some of the latest horror blockbusters – as well as creepy classics and enchanting family favourites - will be heading to the big screen at Vue venues in Leeds, providing a treat for people of all ages, tastes and fear factors.

Throughout October, a host of terrifying new releases as part of Vue’s Spooky Season are heading to the big screen with plenty for film fans to be grinning about, including Smile 2 on the 18 October – the follow-up to the horror hit of 2022.

About to embark on a new world tour, this sinister sequel follows a global pop sensation, who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events revolving around smiling figures.

More frightfully fun blockbusters make their debut in October along with eerie family drama The Front Room (25 October), a new take of Stephen King’s iconic horror tale Salem’s Lot (11 October) and the return of cult favourite Art the Clown, who returns to cause havoc in Terrifier 3 which cackles onto the big screen on 11 October.

The tricks and treats don’t stop, as Vue’s Back on the Big Screen offering, is delivering some Halloween fun which is perfect for all the family including stop-motion animated icon The Nightmare Before Christmas on 25 October and the return of feelgood classic Ghostbusters, which celebrates its 40th anniversary back at Vue on 18 October.

Other classic Halloween films making their way back include cult classic Carrie which is fully remastered in 4K and A Nightmare Of Elm Street, which marks the 40th anniversary since iconic slasher Freddie Krueger first appeared on the big screen.

Jack Costello, General Manager at Vue in Leeds Kirkstall, said: ‘This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be able to put on a raft of new and classic films for our scary and spooky film-lovers.

‘From family-friendly comedy horrors to cult favourites, we know how gripping scary films can be and want to provide the very best big screen experience for people to enjoy every laugh and every scare this October.’

Tickets are available at www.myvue.com

Spooky Season at Vue includes:

11-Oct Salem's Lot

11-Oct Terrifier 3

11-Oct The Evil Dead 2

18- Oct Smile 2

18-Oct Carrie (4K Restoration)

18-Oct Ghostbusters (40th Anniversary)

25-Oct Nightmare On Elm Street (40th Anniversary)

25-Oct The Nightmare Before Christmas

25-Oct Ghostbusters 2 (35th Anniversary)