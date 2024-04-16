The Channel 5 show aired on Monday, April 15 at 8pm.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson learned all about the lambing process at Cannon Hall Farm with Rob and Dave Nicholson.

The lambing season was their biggest yet with 250 livestock and viewers also took a break from the farming drama as JB Gill explored the healing power of nature in a symphony of the dawn chorus.

JB on Springtime on the Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Yorkshire Vet Rohin Aojula also took the responsibility of nurturing new animals when he travelled to the West Midlands Safari Park to meet a young Sumatran tiger, one of the most at-risk species in the world.

A Facebook post by Cannon Hall Farm revealed that sadly during the first episode one of their donkeys Raspberry had lost her foal. The post read: “We were heartbroken for poor Raspberry when she lost her foal, and it was such a traumatic experience for our team.

“We knew there will have been some tearful moments in tonight’s episode of Springtime on the Farm, so we wanted to reassure you that she has made a full recovery and is being well-loved by her pals.”

Fans react to new series of Channel 5 show Springtime on the Farm

“Great to see the lambs out in the fields with Momma.” - Barb Woodcock

“Love tonight show went to quick.” - Sue Burns

“Brilliant first episode the hour passed too quickly. I'm so glad Raspberry has made a full recovery.” - Sharon Hall

“Poor Raspberry. Great to see young farmer Joe doing so well. Fabulous show tonight, already looking forward to seeing tomorrow's instalment.” - Adrienne Jacob

“Went very quickly that hour! Love the stories but also the great joshing you guys have together. Keep it up.” - Gill Jarvis

“Fabulous show tonight, the general public deserve more of these programmes, a pleasure to watch.” - Dorothy Patterson

“Great programme tonight poor, Raspberry, but so glad that she is now back to her old self.” - Lynn Sugden

“Lovely show. I could watch for hours.” - Jo Little

“Great show. Poor raspberry she looked so sad. I remember seeing all the other donkeys with their heads down too.” - June Flack

“Loved the first episode. Farmer Joe all grown up and expanding his farm. Glad Raspberry is on the mend. Looking forward to tomorrow’s episode.” - Judy Tomkinson

“Fab first episode watch all your morning video's as well ,look forward to seeing all the rest of the week's episodes.” - Di Wye

“Poor Raspberry, heartbreaking Thanks for a fantastic 1st episode, roll on tomorrow evening for the 2nd.” - Anne Boss

“Fantastic show tonight. Great to see Farmer Joe doing so well. He looks so grown up now. Looking forward to tomorrow.” - Barbara Shaw

“Really great show tonight looking forward to tomorrow night. Thanks CHF, Daisy Beck, Jules and Helen.” - Kat Theakstone

“Lovely interesting first episode of Springtime on the Farm,loved it all. Thanks Daisybeck.” - Beryl Jessop

“Loved watching the episode tonight , so sad about raspberry but great she is looking better, will be watching tomorrow too.” - Sandy Lewis

“Loved the first episode Rob and Dave, poor raspberry it was such a shame.” - Linda Brocklesby

“Great show, can't wait for tomorrow's one now.” - Sue Parker

“Apart from the segment with poor Raspberry I was smiling from ear to ear with the rest of the program.. Thank you all for the gift that keeps giving. Love it.” - Karen Vaughan

“Brilliant programme, it's lovely to see Raspberry doing so well bless her, the care you give to your animals is wonderful. Thank you Channel 5 and Daisybeck studios for some great TV.” - Pamela Pitt

“Loved the program, looking forward to tomorrow evening, it's so nice to have something good to watch on TV.” - Caroline Woods

“Fabulous first episode apart from the very sad part about poor Raspberry. Well done farmers and Daisybeck.” - Liz Edward

“Poor Raspberry when she lost her baby. but she was in the best place to get over it. with everyone at Cannon Hall Farm. Great programme tonight can't wait for tomorrow night.” - Christine Dix

“We just loved your first programme at 8 pm. Packed full of new life, I was upset to hear about Raspberry though, so sad.” - Linda Hoyle

“Great first episode. Raspberry bless her.” - Maxine Warris-Tuffnell

“Absolutely brilliant show tonight! Thank you to CHF, Channel 5, Daisybeck, Jules and Helen.” - Pauline Ross

“More from the Barnsley boys at Cannon Hall Farm please. I love to watch them.” - Carol Nott

“Loved the show tonight, looking forward to tomorrow's show.” - Lynne Halford

“Brilliant show tonight, lovely to see Joe is doing so well. Glad Raspberry is coming to terms with her loss, bless her!” - Angie Mangles

“Wow fabulous show tonight, I really hope there is more to come.” - Liane Rogers

“Absolutely fabulous. Today it was so relaxing.” - Carol Noël

“Absolutely brilliant show loved it and farmer Joe wow well done to him wishing him well with his brothers and there farm and loved the voice overs guys well done to all.” - Paula Marshall

“Thoroughly enjoyed the show tonight. Fabulous episode.” - Ethne McDonald

“It was fantastic seeing you all back on television and be watching again tomorrow.” - Karen Mills

“Absolutely loved tonight's programme... hopefully coming to the farm tomorrow.” - Claire Baker

“Great show and thanks for the update. Yes some sad moments but i think it's important to show us the viewers the bad as well as the good times in farming life. So pleased Raspberry is getting through this awful time with your fabulous care.” - Andrea Martin

“That was a fabulous first night. Absolutely loved it. Best yet.” - Belinda Hall

“Fabulous first show this evening... I can't wait for the next one ... please can we have a summer on the farm!!! Love you CHF.” - Valerie Marsh

“Excellent viewing, went too fast.” - Linda Jackson

“Enjoyed this first episode, will be back for the rest of the week. Follow CHF daily but always enjoy these hour long progs on Channel 5.” - Lynda Ward

“The Barnsley boys smashed it again with a great programme yet again.” - Denise Clarke