The aim of the cricket match based in Barnsley is to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and will see The Yorkshire Vet team face-off against Cannon Hall Farm farmers.

Cawthorne Cricket Club is hosting a charity cricket match to raise money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a rapid response air emergency service funded by the public and organisations to continue saving lives across the region.

The two air ambulances operate from air bases at The Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A team from the Channel 5 show The Yorkshire Vet will play against farmers at Cannon Hall Farm in a Twenty20 format.

The Yorkshire Vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright at Cannon Hall Farm. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

It has been confirmed that Peter Wright, Julian Norton, Matt Jackson-Smith, Shona Searson, Rohin Aojula and David Melleney will compete from the Yorkshire Vet side against Cannon Hall farming brothers Robert, David and Richard Nicholson and Robert’s wife Julie, who will also be opening the event.

The cricket club bar will also be open from noon and there will be an all-day barbecue to enjoy.

An in-person event hosted at Cawthorne Cricket Club, the event will have no associated live broadcast or farm tickets linked to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to very restricted parking in the village of Cawthorne, it is advised that all visitors are mindful of local residents and park in the farm car park of the main museum car park and walk to the cricket pitch which is roughly three quarters of a mile away.

The match will begin from 2pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023 and admission is free.