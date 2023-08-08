A new series of Channel 5 show The Yorkshire Vet returns to screens tonight (August 8) as Peter Wright and Julian Norton reunite and the series will be narrated by former All Creatures Great and Small’s James Herriot actor Christopher Timothy.

The 17th series will see vet Matt Jackson-Smith operating on a frog and is set to be filled with drama, laughter and tears as a group of town and country vets, at four different practices across the country, help a variety of animals.

Christopher Timothy, who once portrayed the world’s most famous vet, James Herriot, in the first adaptation of All Creatures Great and Small, will provide the narration for The Yorkshire Vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Wright, who was trained in Thirsk by Herriot himself, has more than 40 years’ experience treating animals of all types and after leaving Skeldale Veterinary Centre, his old boss’s original practice, he now works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside, on the edge of the moors in North Yorkshire.

Julian Norton with colleagues at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Julian Norton, Peter’s former partner at Skeldale, has opened a practice back in Thirsk, which he runs alongside his wife, Anne. Julian is also a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

A team of young vets at Donaldson's practice in West Yorkshire will be following in their footsteps and upholding the ethos Herriot left behind. The vets include Matt Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleney and Rohin Aojula.

Even though they are based at a state of the art animal hospital in Huddersfield, Donaldson’s is another traditional mixed practice and the work involves caring for farm animals, wildlife and popular pets as well as some that are more exotic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vets will also come face-to-face with all kinds of colourful characters along the way, from children to kind old ladies to larger than life, straight-talking farmers.

Farmers standing by their tractor on the new series of The Yorkshire Vet. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

As viewers follow the vets to more secluded farm locations, the countryside offers a beautiful and versatile backdrop for this series.

The first episode of the 17th series will air at 8pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

In the episode Matt-Jackson-Smith meets Kermit the frog who is suffering from an anal prolapse and the vet has to perform delicate surgery on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julian operates on a cat who has a strange lump. He said: “It looks like it’s come from a different planet.”

Two of Peter Wright’s farming friends make their way to the practice with a ewe who is struggling to give birth to large twin lambs.