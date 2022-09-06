The new series airs early next week and will introduce some new faces as well as old ones.

Viewers will follow celebrity vets Julian Norton and Peter Wright to more remote farm locations; the countryside offers a breath-taking versatile backdrop and no matter what the weather looks like, they continue the Herriot tradition of treating all creatures, great and small.

Peter said: “I can’t quite believe that we are now in series 15. When we started, I didn’t think anyone would watch but we are now very much a firm favourite which is lovely.

Mr and Mrs Green meet Rob and Dave Nicholson with Peter Wright vet in the first episode of The Yorkshire Vet series 15. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“This series is great; the Greens are back and we have my pals Rob and Dave Nicholson, as well as our vets from Donaldson’s in Huddersfield, there’s something for everyone.”

Julian said: “The Yorkshire Vet has become a staple viewing for many people since 2015 and reaching series 15 - and still going strong - feels like quite a landmark moment.”

When does The Yorkshire Vet series 15 start and how can I watch it?

The show will start on Tuesday, September 6 at 8pm on Channel 5.

There will be around 12 episodes altogether and each episode airs weekly across 12 weeks.

What can we expect from the new series of The Yorkshire Vet?

Fans of the Channel 5 show can expect the usual drama, laughter and tears whilst a group of town and city vets, at four different practices across the country, help treat a variety of animals.

The series will be narrated by actor Christopher Timothy, best known for his role as the world’s most famous vet, James Herriot, in the popular Channel 5 TV series All Creatures Great and Small.

With more than 40 years of experience treating animals of all kinds, Peter now works out of Grace Lane Vets in Kirkbymoorside before leaving his former practice, Skeldale Veterinary Centre.

Whilst Julian Norton, Peter’s former partner at Skeldale, opened a practice in Thirsk, which he runs with his wife, Anne. He also has a partner at Sandbeck Veterinary Centre in Wetherby.

Young vets at Donaldson’s Vets practice in West Yorkshire, Matt Smith, Shona Searson, David Melleneya and Rohin Aojula, follow in the footsteps of James Herriot. While they are based at the modern animal hospital in Huddersfield, Donaldson’s involves caring for farm animals as well as wildlife and popular pets and some that are more exotic.