Springtime on the Farm is back and getting ready for the lambing season.

Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson, JB Gill and host farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson will return as presenters of the Channel 5 show, celebrating the joys of spring with more baby animals than ever before.

On top of the action-packed lambing ‘maternity ward’ at Cannon Hall Farm, near Barnsley, the presenters will also be welcoming goats, miniature donkeys, pigs, alpacas and even a few special guest stars from Yorkshire’s zoos including baby tigers and rhinos.

Rob and Dave on Springtime on the Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

Helen and Jules return to the lambing shed, deliver up-to-the minute news on the latest cavalcade of births, as well as check in on farms up and down the country, as the countryside prepares for spring.

However, it is not all human and animal dramas as JB gets away from it all to experience some natural wonders of the countryside and coastline. From ‘bathing’ in the dawn chorus, to exploring the healing power of spring tides, JB brings a sense of countryside zen to the show.

The Yorkshire Vets also leave the farm behind to get hands-on and up-close with some considerably more species than they are used to.

From newborns to breathtaking moments of nature’s miracles, cameras will capture every second.

The first episode will air on Channel 5 on Monday, April 15 at 8pm and viewers can expect Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson to get stuck into the action at Cannon Hall Farm as Rob and Dave start lambing their 250-strong flock.