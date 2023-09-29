Cannon Hall Farm has been busy this week as it celebrates being nominated for TV Choice’s Best Factual Show and the Yorkshire farm welcomes baby goats while Rob and Dave Nicholson film Harvest on the Farm.

Cannon Hall Farm, based in Cawthorne, Barnsley, received an overwhelming response by fans who watched the first episode of its show Harvest on the Farm on Channel 5 at the beginning of this week. The show has continuously received praise ever since.

In a Facebook post, owners of the farm announced the news that it has been shortlisted for a TV Choice Award and encouraged the public to vote for This Week on the Farm online.

The Winter on the Farm/Springtime on the Farm series has been nominated for Best Factual Show category.

The farm hosts the On The Farm series of shows, presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson, with the latest instalment Harvest on the Farm airing its last episode today (September 29) at 8pm.

The show is up against other popular Yorkshire shows such as The Yorkshire Vet, Amanda Owen's Farming Lives and Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure.

Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “Every year we are asked to take part in the TV shows, we approach as though it is our last. We don’t ever expect it to continue, and every year we are asked to appear again is always a lovely surprise.

“We’ve experienced so much that we never would have thought possible - from being cowboys in Texas to making new friends that have really become like family now. We have always been so proud to represent our home town of Barnsley and bring some of our TV show friends to our lovely little corner of the world.”

Brothers Dave and Rob Nicholson, with a new born lamb only few days old. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The very popular and long-standing awards honour the nation’s favourite TV shows and stars, and are voted for purely by hundreds of thousands of readers and viewers alike.

Cannon Hall Farm won the award in 2022, with the Barnsley farmers appearing on stage. Votes can be cast until October 10 on the TV Choice website.

Meanwhile, as Rob and Dave take to the spotlight filming Harvest on the Farm live, Cannon Hall Farm has welcome baby goats in their absence today (September 29) and farmer Charlotte has had to step in to help them.

A Facebook post announcing the news caught the attention of many loyal visitors who took to social media to share their excitement.

“That's a nice surprise. I think it is wonderful that Rob and Dave can go off together and you all just carry on with the work a credit to you all must be a wonderful place to work.” - Anne Geerts

“Good morning Dale and Charlotte. What a lovely surprise. How cute. Thankyou for sharing.” - Dawn Cressey

“You’re the best Farmer Charlotte!” - Brady Beal

“I love to see animals take their first breath of life on the outside. It’s Godly.” - Suzi Stukes

“Congratulations to you all lovely to see all these new animals.” - Lorraine Doran

“What a wonderful way to start the day having a new arrival.” - Christine Derin

“Welcome to the world little ones. Thank goodness for a safe delivery.” - Yvonne Helen

“Morning Farmer Dale and Farmer Charlotte what a lovely surprise to wake up to this morning well done Charlotte love watching the baby goats running around.” - Ann Fradley

“Good morning, you guys soooo cute. You make my day. Your farm and workers have a good day, take care.” - Marion Wilson