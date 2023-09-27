Here is some feedback from viewers of the first episode of new Channel 5 show Harvest on the Farm starring Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson, Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm and Yorkshire chef Tim Bilton.

The first episode of Harvest on the Farm aired on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Helen and Jules met the wheat farmers, indulged in the age-old craft of corn dollies and savoured the best of British brews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire chef, Tim Bilton, who hails from Huddersfield, whipped up a delicious sarnie meal for the presenters.

Presenters Jules Hudson, Dave Nicholson, Rob Nicholson and Helen Skelton on Harvest on the Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

While JB Gill, former member of the band JLS-turned farmer, explored the secrets behind the UK’s favourite soft drinks and Rob and Dave competed in a wonky veg bowling competition.

The next episode will air tonight (September 28) at 8pm on Channel 5.

Fans react to first episode of Channel 5’s Harvest on the Farm

“A brilliant programme, thank you farmers for everything you do. Great to see the lads from Cannon hall farm too, they are so personable and run a great place, thank you, cant wait for tonight's programme.” - Heather Greaves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looked amazing, thank you so much xxx cant wait to see the next feast and episode tomorrow night.” - Lesley Williams

“Brilliant first show so I'm looking forward to tomorrow night thank you.” - Diane Graves

“Fantastic show tonight, thank you looking forward to tomorrow night.” - Sharon Aitken

“Fantastic programme, enjoy your Supper, Roll on tomorrow Thank you to all involved.” - Linda Wainwright

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fantastic show as always. Lovely to see Tim Bilton back, that chippy tea looked amazing. Good to see Farmer Rob back after his op. Looking forward to the next 3 episodes.” - Sam Hunt

“Brilliant show I really enjoyed watching, tonight!” - Pauline Harding

“Brilliant first show looking forward to the rest of the week. That fish sandwich looked delicious.” - Pam Blair Rawsthorne

“Lovely to see everyone back together with a brilliant programme again Daisybeck Studios keep them coming looking forward to the rest of the week!” - Abi Matthews

“Really loved seeing you all back live.” - Gem Fletcher

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great show. Really shows the true ups & downs of farming. Looking forward to tomorrow night.” - Mary Austin

“Great show . Lovely to see everyone back together. Great to hear about the hard work of our farmers.” - Jill Davies

“Good programme. Nice to see the gang back on the tv, and Tim Bilton back.” - Julie Watkins

“Brilliant show as per usual, so lovely to see my favourite farmers only a few miles away.” - Carol Ann Callaghan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fantastic show. Love the Barnsley brothers! Lots of laughs.” - Sandra Askin

“Amazing, brilliant, fabulous, lovely. I can't wait for tomorrow night. Well done again.” - Carol Rees

“Great to see you all back live.. Enjoyed every minute of the episode. Looking forward to tomorrow's show.. Well done to you all.” - Karen Vaughan

“Absolutely fantastic seeing Rob Dave and the team from Cannon Hall Farm back on the TV can’t wait for the next episode.” - Allyson Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Love the show. It’s like spending an evening with your besties.” - Michelle Corner

“It looked mouth watering. Makes me want a chippy tea sandwich - yummy.” - Claire Elliott Worrall

“A very informative yet fun to watch show. The hour went so quickly. Love the banter between everyone. Rob and Dave are competitive but make the program.” - Tina Christina Cook

“Great start to the show. I love to see the boys from Cannon Hall.” - Carole White

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Couldn’t wait for the programme and it certainly didn’t disappoint. Such camaraderie between everyone thank you and looking fwd to tomorrow's programme.” - Maggie Good

“Great programme tonight, and that chippy tea looked moorish made me feel hungry. See you tomorrow night.” - Lorraine Leonard

“Loved it. Nice to see the gang back together again. So nice to catch up with the horses. Looking forward to the rest of the week.” - Belinda Hall

“Loved every minute of this programme, always fun to watch and full of wonderful insights into all aspects of farming. Great to see Reuben also. Looking forward to tomorrow. Thank you for great entertainment.” - Louise Beaumont

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Loved the show. It gets better with every series. You can see the friendship that has built up within the team and it makes a magic that money can't buy. Well done everyone.” - Susan Mathias

“Fantastic show! It's great to see everyone back together. Jules, Helen, Rob, Dave, JB and Tim are fabulous to watch. It's my favourite programme - wish we could have more throughout the year.” - Julie Doubleday

“No curry sauce for me but peas need a bit of a sprinkle of vinegar on.” - Karen Taft

“Loved the programme, but not the curry sauce on fish! ( or mushy peas- yuck!). The pie, mash & liquor mentioned earlier- yes please!!” - Debbie Ratcliffe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad