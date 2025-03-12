Star Wars: Yorkshire man who bought Star Wars merchandise at flea market sells collection for £5,000
The memorabilia was previously owned by Jason Darling - who started collecting it after he was bought a model of a Star Wars starship in 1993.
After that, he started visiting flea markets in Sheffield, South Yorks., and by the time he had joined the army a few years later, his collection was so big that it had to be placed into storage.
Jason decided to sell his incredible collection at auction - where it sold for a combined price of £5,000 on Thursday (March 6).
A figure of a spaceship that belonged to Star Wars character Boba Fett, that was issued in 1981, sold for £200.
A 'Land of the Jawas Action Playset', - which featured figures of characters including Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 was originally sold for £5.50 in 1978.
But a seller bought it for £110 when it went under the hammer.
Chloe Mckenna, a toy specialist at David Duggleby Auctioneers in Scarborough, North Yorks., said the collection attracted "bidding from Star Wars enthusiasts all over the country."
She said: "Jason carried on collecting for decades but it was of course the vintage pieces that attracted the highest levels of interest, creating enquiries and bidding from Star Wars enthusiasts all over the country.
"Jason did particularly well with some of his flea market buys.
"Things he was able to buy in the 1980s with his pocket money were all making £50-£100 in the auction.
"Even an unboxed 1979 Jawa action figure that he snapped up for a pound at a Sheffield flea market sold for a hundred pounds."