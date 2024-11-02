Stars of Peaky Blinders including Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth spotted in Yorkshire

Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle are among the stars returning to the Peaky Blinders world for the highly-anticipated film, Netflix has announced.
Here are some pictures captured of the set being built in Bradford from Mark Bickerdike Photography:
1. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
2. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY 1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
3. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
1 November 2024.
Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
4. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
1 November 2024.
Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY