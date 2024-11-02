Stars of Peaky Blinders including Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth spotted in Yorkshire

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:19 BST
Famous actors have been spotted in Bradford amid filming for the popular BBC show Peaky Blinders.

Stephen Graham and Sophie Rundle are among the stars returning to the Peaky Blinders world for the highly-anticipated film, Netflix has announced.

Here are some pictures captured of the set being built in Bradford from Mark Bickerdike Photography:

1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

1. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY 1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford.

2. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY 1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford.

3. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford.

4. MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

1 November 2024. Filming Peaky Blinders in Little Germany, Bradford. Photo: MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Peaky BlindersBradfordBBCNetflix
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice