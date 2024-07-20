TV presenter Steph McGovern has announced her debut novel and said it is about "power, corruption and lies".

Deadline was announced at an event, attended by Pointless star Richard Osman and McGovern, 42, at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, taking place between July 18 to July 21 in Harrogate.

Broadcaster McGovern said: "Deadline is a book idea I've had since my early days on breakfast TV.

"Writing it has given me the chance to spend the last few years secretly living in a parallel universe where the high-pressured, high-profile environments I've worked in, and the colourful characters I've met along the way, have all fed into my own invented dark story of power, corruption and lies.

Steph McGovern have announced she has written her first book. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I'm buzzing to be launching the book at the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. I've been coming here to stalk my favourite authors for ten years. Now to be here as an author myself is mind blowing."

Deadline centres around Rose, a young broadcaster who is preparing to interview one of the most powerful men in the country, but as the live TV interview begins, she hears a voice in her earpiece telling her that her family have been kidnapped.

Mystery crime writer Ann Cleeves said: "For years Steph has been supporting other crime writers at the festival. Now at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in her own right.

"She's written a pacy, witty, engaging thriller, entertaining and delightfully authentic, but hard-hitting and thought-provoking too. I can't wait for you all to read it."

McGovern is most known for presenting Steph's Packed Lunch, which broadcast its final episode on Channel 4 in December 2023.