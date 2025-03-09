Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hodson was born in Bradford to Rene (née Heffernan) and Tom Hodson, a factory supervisor, and attended Belle Vue Grammar.

He had been working as a civil servant when he won a place at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London and had graduated, shortly before TV came calling, to playing Lysander in a production of A Midsummers Nights Dream in Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his TV debut as a hotel boy in an episode of the drama series Hine in 1971 and then appeared in The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes before landing the role as Steve Ross in Follyfoot.

Steve Hodson (left) who played Steve in Follyfoot, with Gillian Blake, who played Dora, and Arthur English who played Slugger.

His audition had been initially unsuccessful but he was hired when the producers had a change of heart. The series was judged the Best Children’s Programme of 1972 and was screened in 20 countries.

Hodson went on to appear in the original series of All Creatures Great and Small and a six-episode children’s series, Break in the Sun.

He was also a storyteller on Jackanory and his last television appearance was in His Dark Materials in 2003.