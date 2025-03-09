Steve Hodson obituary: Yorkshire actor who appeared in Follyfoot, All Creatures Great and Small and His Dark Materials

Steve Hodson, who has died at 77, was an actor best known for co-starring in the fondly-remembered Yorkshire TV children’s series Follyfoot, filmed near Harrogate.
Hodson was born in Bradford to Rene (née Heffernan) and Tom Hodson, a factory supervisor, and attended Belle Vue Grammar.

He had been working as a civil servant when he won a place at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London and had graduated, shortly before TV came calling, to playing Lysander in a production of A Midsummers Nights Dream in Manchester.

He made his TV debut as a hotel boy in an episode of the drama series Hine in 1971 and then appeared in The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes before landing the role as Steve Ross in Follyfoot.

Steve Hodson (left) who played Steve in Follyfoot, with Gillian Blake, who played Dora, and Arthur English who played Slugger.Steve Hodson (left) who played Steve in Follyfoot, with Gillian Blake, who played Dora, and Arthur English who played Slugger.
Steve Hodson (left) who played Steve in Follyfoot, with Gillian Blake, who played Dora, and Arthur English who played Slugger.

His audition had been initially unsuccessful but he was hired when the producers had a change of heart. The series was judged the Best Children’s Programme of 1972 and was screened in 20 countries.

Hodson went on to appear in the original series of All Creatures Great and Small and a six-episode children’s series, Break in the Sun.

He was also a storyteller on Jackanory and his last television appearance was in His Dark Materials in 2003.

His 1979 marriage to Rosamund Rooth ended in divorce and he is survived by their two daughters and a granddaughter.

