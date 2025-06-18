​Still Pushing Pineapples follows former Black Lace singer Dene Michael on the road. John Blow talks to him and the filmmakers behind the documentary.

If you’ve ever been to a school disco, a Christmas party or a wedding reception, you’ve heard Agadoo.

Although Leeds-born Dene Michael joined Black Lace shortly after it came the band’s biggest hit - only George Michael’s Careless Whisper kept it from going to number one in 1984 – he has been performing it ever since.

Now he is the focus of a documentary, Still Pushing Pineapples, made by the people behind the film A Bunch of Amateurs.

It started with director Kim Hopkins feeling a little impish.

“I could see that the industry was full of what they call IP films - intellectual property films - like Wham or Madonna, where filmmakers were getting into these big estates from global stars. And I was being fairly contrary. I thought, what kind of estate could I get into? And then I thought, what was that song back in the 80s?”

After a quick internet search and call out to Alexa – she recognised the “earworm” of Agadoo immediately – Kim discovered that Dene was living just a short drive away from York.

They met in the pub, where Kim proposed the idea of a documentary to Dene and invited him to a screening of A Bunch of Amateurs, which explored the fortunes of the Bradford Movie Makers club.

“I hail from punk rock, so it wasn't my type of music,” says Kim, of Black Lace.

“Nor mine!” Dene chips into the video interview from Thackley, Bradford.

But she knew the song was “ubiquitous”. A few years on from that drink, Still Pushing Pineapples will tonight be the opening film at this year’s Sheffield DocFest, the pre-eminent event for documentary makers in the UK.

It follows Dene’s journey on the road with his mother, Anne Betteridge, now 91, and partner his Hayley, as he aims for a comeback - including a drive to Benidor m in a campervan decorated in pineapples.

“It's one of those kind of classic filmmaking scenes where you're following this old campervan kitted out with pineapples. And an unlikely trio,” says Kim. “You have Dene, who's the ex-pop star – or still current pop star – his now new girlfriend, Hayley, and his 89-year-old mum, and they're an unlikely trio, but I think audiences will really warm to them”.

The “Still” part of that title - which is the same name as Dene’s autobiography and a reference to Agadoo’s lyrics “push pineapple, shake the tree” - was the word that most caught Kim’s imagination.

“It was that idea that, there he is, still pushing pineapples after four decades that really, really appealed,” says Kim.

“We do have a quote on the front of the film from Mick Jagger. He said: ‘I'd rather be dead than singing Satisfactio n when I'm 45. Well, he is singing Satisfaction (at 81). If Mick Jagger thought that, what does it feel like to be singing Agadoo when you're in your 60s, four decades later? It was an intriguing hypothesis to follow.”

Black Lace’s first single was Mary Ann, which they performed at the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest in Jerusalem, finishing seventh. The band and its frequently changing line-up became known for party songs including Superman – the video was filmed at Casanova’s nightclub in Wakefield – and Do The Conga. Dene joined in the mid-80s, replacing Colin Gibb to initially sing alongside the late Alan Barton, who was born in Barnsley.

They also appeared as themselves in the 1987 film version of Rita, Sue and Bob Too, adapted from Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar’s works.

However, Margareta Szabo, who produced the documentary for York-based Labour of Love Films, adds that the vast majority of the film is in the present day.

“It’s about what happens when you sing Agadoo for 40 years. What happens to you as a person? And it's basically also a metaphor of every one of us who are artists. What happens to us? Is it all worth it? So it has bigger universal themes than just a history of Black Lace.”

Hungarian-Greek actress and producer Margareta has been selected for the latest cohort of BAFTA Elevate, which gives professionals from minority ethnic, disabled and/or low socio-economic backgrounds, two years of support to accelerate their careers.

It was filmed between December 2022 and September 2024, with 97 shooting days - a lot for modern documentaries, which are usually dependent on lots of archive footage - and the building of a friendship between Dene and the filmmakers, with close contact during the whole period.

Dene says: “There's not many people now who get a film made about them, is there, really? But the experience was wonderful. Ups and downs, as Kim and Margareta have already said – they didn't just film the good bits, they filmed the bad bits as well, which will happen. It's all there on the film. So I'm looking forward to seeing it on the big screen.”

Still Pushing Pineapples marks the second in a trilogy – after A Bunch of Amateurs and ahead of upcoming documentary The Local, filmed at the Jacobs Well pub in Bradford – about working class lives in the North of England.

Kim says: “Dene’s audience demographic are people who live in some of the more deprived areas of the country, I would say, a lot of the time, and without having a kind of straightforward look at that – that's kind of like poverty porn, I don't really want to get into that – I thought, is there a way of actually showing you what is happening in Britain, the north of England particularly, without taking a direct look at it but by going through another vehicle, like Dene being on the road? And we would just see what was happening – that people were struggling, that people don't have very much money, boarded up shop s and all of those things that we are seeing out of the m ore privileged areas of this country.”

As well as opening Sheffield DocFest, where A Bunch of Amateurs won the 2022 Audience Award, the new film is also entered into the international competition.

The festival’s managing director Mimi Poskitt previously said the film is “a celebration of everything we champion at DocFest”, while Kim’s “empathetic approach and careful unfolding of Dene’s story — particularly the bond between mother and son — reflect the very best of British documentary filmmaking”.

It was a “brave choice,” says Kim, to make Still Pushing Pineapples the event opener.

“There's stuff happening in Palestine and in Ukraine and now in Iran. There's a lot of big, social issues. Big global things that are happening, and for Sheffield to pick a film with this subject, I think is a really brave move on their part. I also think it’s a wise move, because I think documentaries tend to operate in a bit of a bubble.

"A film like A Bunch of Amateurs, it broke that bubble, it pierced that bubble and appealed to people that it was about – a bit like The Full Monty did 20 to 30 years ago – and I think this film is going to do the same.”