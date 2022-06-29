The first part of the much-loved Netflix series dropped on May 27, with seven lengthy episodes for fans to indulge in.

However, the fourth series has been divided into two parts, meaning Volume 2 is still to come.

When will Stranger Things Series 4 Volume 2 be released on Netflix?

Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 is set for release on July 1 [Image: Netflix]

Grab your push bike and a string of fairy lights - it’s almost time to return to Hawkins.

The second instalment of the series is scheduled for release on July 1.

While the first volume comprised seven episodes, volume 2 only includes two - but both instalments will be unusually long.

In fact the length of series 4’s episodes is one of the reasons the season was divided into two parts.

Why is Stranger Things series 4 split into two parts?

In total, the series’ nine episodes total roughly 13 hours, with the final three episodes being movie-length - or even longer!

Episode 407 clocks in at one hour 38 minutes, Episode 408 is around one hour 25 minutes long, and Episode 409 is staggeringly long at almost two and a half hours.

While this is great news for fans of Eleven and the gang, it left the show’s creators - Matt and Ross Duffer - with “almost two seasons’ worth of material,” the brothers told Netflix’ Tudum.

“We really see Volume 1 as the first two acts of this story, and then Volume 2 is the final act,” Ross said.

The season was originally only going to contain eight episodes, the brothers revealed.

“Partway through outlining, we realised we needed another episode,” Matt said.

“It was originally going to be eight episodes, and we asked Netflix if they would be open to us having another episode, Episode 9. Which they were super supportive of.”

The Duffer brothers also explained the supersized episodes made sense because there is “quadruple the amount of plot” in this series compared to season 3.

“We have more characters, they’re spread out and, in order to get across the story that we wanted to but also not lose sight of the characters, to give each character their moment [and] each character relationship the kind of emotional depth it wanted or craved, we just needed the length,” Matt said.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s executive producer and director Shawn Levy, said the team was not sure all nine episodes would be “ready in time”.

He said the end of episode 407 made for a “satisfying breaking point and pay-off moment” and it should “keep people fed for enough weeks so we can finish up volume two”.

Releasing Volume 1 early meant the team was able to focus entirely on the remaining two episodes.