Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special: I'll be looking for perfection says judge Craig Revel Horwood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Josh Widdicombe, Welsh drag queen and model Tayce, racing driver Billy Monger, model and media personality Vogue Williams, athlete Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, and actress Tamzin Outhwaite will each perform a festive-fuelled routine.

They will be hoping to impress the judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting studio audience and emerge victorious to lift the Christmas trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Monger, Strictly is a big change from how he’s spent the past year, concentrating on the Ironman challenge for Comic Relief. The 25-year-old broke the Ironman record for a double amputee at the World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in October.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood. Photo: BBC/Rob Parfitt

“Strictly took a little bit of convincing,” he says. “Part of the reason is just to do something very different off the back of recently doing the Ironman challenge for Comic Relief which has taken up the last year of my life and been very regimented, very disciplined. I thought it'd be nice to do something a little bit more creative.”

“It's a very different environment to be in,” he continues. “I've gone from being this disciplined, three hours of training a day athlete to getting jazzed up and dressed up in all sorts of costumes and outfits and learning how to dance from scratch.

"Physically, I hadn't thought it would be as demanding and tricky for me being a double amputee but it has as it’s such a different way of moving your body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've been smiling quite a lot in rehearsals though which is probably a good sign. I'm a very plain and casual kind of clothing guy and I don't like to wear lots of glamorous, glitzy stuff but coming in to Strictly, it's obviously the polar opposite of that. I think if you're going to do Strictly, you just need to fully embrace it.”

Racing driver Billy Monger is competing in the show. Photo: BBC

Widdicombe is hoping for top marks from Revel Horwood, though the judge says only “perfection” will make him give a ten on the Christmas special. Perhaps he has more chance from Du Beke?

"Just turning up would do it, I’m very generous at Christmas,” the judge says. “I’m a bit like Father Christmas when it comes to giving 10s so I’d be surprised if I don’t give a 10.”

"For me, a 10 has to come from a performance that truly touches my heart and makes me feel all the joy of Christmas,” Mabuse says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s about a combination of storytelling, emotion, and technical brilliance. If someone can make me cry and laugh within two minutes while keeping perfect timing and rhythm—then it’s a 10.”

One of her standout festive performances came from sister Oti back in 2015.

“I came over from Germany as an audience member, my fabulous sister Oti danced with the dashing Tom Chambers, and together they brought all the sparkle and energy to the dance floor.

"They performed a Charleston to Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, and let me tell you, it was like unwrapping the best Christmas present ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tom was all charm, Oti was full of fire, and their dance was brimming with festive joy - it had everything.

"From cheeky kicks to playful lifts, they looked like they’d just stepped out of a classic Christmas movie. Honestly, if Santa needed dance partners, he’d pick them in a heartbeat.

“And Oti being Oti, she brought her signature energy and made sure everyone watching couldn’t help but smile.

"It’s performances like that which remind us why Strictly is so magical during the holidays.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballas will be looking for a “beautifully wrapped routine” from the celebrities, if they’re to secure high scores.

“(I want to see) great leg action, body action, technique and personality that is larger than life,” she says.

“As always, the cast is amazing. It’s great to have new celebrities dance for us at Christmas and I know for sure that we’re in for a real treat. I can’t wait.”