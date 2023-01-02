The full line up of celebrities and professional dancers for the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 has been announced - and you can see them perform in Yorkshire.

The Strictly Live Arena Tour is back for 2023 and for the first time ever, Anton Du Beke will join his fellow TV judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood so that the public can be a part of its live show. The tour will also include the returning Janette Manrara, who will host the 31 shows across the country in January and February this year.

In last year’s show, Hamza Yassin took the crown as the winner with his dancing partner, Jowita Przystal, despite receiving the lowest points among the finalists with 113. Finalists of last year’s show were Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton.

Fleur topped the leaderboard with 119 points by the judges, followed by Helen with 116 points and Molly with 115, just two points ahead of Hamza. Despite their impressive points on the leaderboard, it was Hamza and Jowita who won the hearts of viewers with their dance moves and chemistry on stage.

Strictly Come Dancing logo. (Pic credit: BBC)

Where can I see the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023 in Yorkshire?

Leeds First Direct Arena

The show will take place in Leeds on Thursday, January 26 at 7.30pm and Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm.

Sheffield Utilita Arena

It will also take place in Sheffield on Tuesday, January 31 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

You can book tickets on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour website.

Who will be performing at the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2023?

To the delight of many Strictly fans, TV and radio presenter, Fleur East and TV presenter, Helen Skelton will be joining winner Hamza and runner-up, Molly, this year along.

Speaking about their upcoming tour, Fleur said: “As a huge Strictly fan, being part of the TV competition has been an unbelievable experience and I’m absolutely over the moon to have the chance to get back into those fabulous sequinned outfits for the live tour!”

Helen said: “Strictly has been the adventure of a lifetime and I’m so happy that it will continue on the live tour. I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans across the country and performing my favourite dances from the series. I can’t wait!”

Here is the full line-up of celebrities and their dance partners performing at the live tour this year.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Helen Skelton and Kai Widdrington

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

