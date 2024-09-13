Strictly Come Dancing: New set of stars to compete for Glitterball Trophy as series marks 20th anniversary

A dozen celebrities and their professional partners will once again be competing for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy. Yolanthe Fawehinmi reports as the series celebrates its 20th anniversary.

It’s time to dig out the ruffles and sequins, put on those dancing shoes and waltz into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom before the glitter comes down, as the nation’s favourite dance competition is back.

For 12 weeks, a star-studded lineup of contestants will tango, jive, salsa and quickstep with their professional dance partners, as Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke take their judges’ seats once more, ready to critically interrogate every step, arm, turn and finish.

Hosted by TV presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, the 22nd series — also marking 20 years of the show this autumn — will for the first time have a focus on British Sign Language with live signing available on BBC iPlayer and red button.

Sam Quek, Shayne Ward, Tasha Ghouri, Dr Punam Krishan, Pete Wicks, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, JB Gill, Chris McCausland, Montell Douglas, Toyah Willcox, Wynne Evans, Paul Merson, Sarah Hadland and Tom Dean, the celebrity contestants in this year's BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. Photo credit: Ray Burmiston/PA Wire

But who are the 15 celebrities competing for the coveted Glitterball Trophy?

Taking to the dancefloor this year is comedian Chris McCausland, one-quarter of JLS, TV presenter and author JB Gill, professionally trained opera singer and broadcaster Wynne Evans, singer and actress Toyah Willcox, media medic and broadcaster Dr Punam Krishan, Love Islander and model Tasha Ghouri, radio and podcast host Pete Wicks, singer and actor Shayne Ward, actress Sarah Hadland, actor Jamie Borthwick, three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean, Gladiator and British multi-sports Olympian Montell Douglas, Bafta-winning TV presenter Nick Knowles, former footballer and broadcaster Paul Merson, and former England and Team GB hockey player Sam Quek.

Even though stepping outside of their comfort zone is something most of the contestants are already familiar with, the thought of finding their rhythm on live television, immersing themselves in the enchanting allure of dazzling costumes, the vigorous training and potential dietary sacrifices has so far been an overwhelming experience.

Sam Quek says: “The one time I really felt nervous — and as an athlete, you prepare for all eventualities — was the Olympic final, [where] I felt myself physically shaking. I tried to do my breath and stuff, and that just didn’t work. So I just had to get on the pitch.

Strictly Come Dancing judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. Photo credit: Rob Parfitt/BBC/PA Wire

"And when you get on the pitch, you kind of settle. So I’m expecting [this experience] to be the same as this, but again, it’s a new skill.

“Whereas hockey, put me on the pitch any day, I’m back to myself, it’s second nature. But dancing, learning the steps, posture, where to look, not looking at your feet and smiling.

"There’s so much to think about. But at the moment, I’m just taking each day as it comes, and it’s good fun.”

This is one of the reasons why McCausland hasn’t reached out to any of the previous comedians who have done Strictly over the years, like Bill Bailey and Chris Ramsey, for any advice.

“I purposely haven’t reached out to ask them how they found it because I just felt that my experience was going to be so different to theirs, that if they just said to me, ‘Oh, it was brilliant. You’ll love it’, that would have annoyed me, because all of the insecurities in my head are about not being able to logistically pull this off on live TV, and not even knowing really how intricate these dances are because I can’t even go back and watch the episodes and go, ‘Oh, that’s what’s expected of me’.

"Do I think I could do that? At the minute, I don’t know. And so I figured it was best to just go into it without too much of other people’s opinions,” McCausland admits.

McCausland lost his sight as a result of retinitis pigmentosa, which encouraged him to switch from a career in web development to comedy. But is his main goal to change the public’s perception of blind people in dance?

“To be honest, it’s not to do with dancing, I’d say, but I mean, what you’ve just said there is right, because a lot of people say, ‘Do you think it will inspire blind people?’ And that’s not really what I think is right. I want to represent that blind people are more capable than a lot of people would think they are,” he says.

“Just in life really, not necessarily dancing, more just that people who don’t have exposure to somebody who’s blind in their life, that you can surprise them, that you can do things that they would think you wouldn’t be able to do. And that, I think, is a good message to send out unless I’m shit and it’s no good for anyone.”

With Strictly comes a dose of dance floor drama, training room trials and harsh scrutiny from not just the judges but the general public sitting at home. But it’s something former X Factor winner Shayne Ward got used to and isn’t too focused on.

“As long as I focus on the job that I need to do, that’s all that matters,” he says. “It’s my 20th anniversary next year of winning the show. And I turned 21 on the first live show.

“So, for me, it’s like the stars have aligned. This is 20 years later. I’m also back in the show with people that I worked with [before]. I look at how everyone’s progressed in their career, and we’ve come back together. I was meant to do [Strictly] this year, and I turn 40 on October 16, so it’ll be a nice birthday present.”

Even though this is Tom Dean’s first experience on a show like this, he’s also used to thriving in high-pressure environments.

“It’s such a massive operation. But it goes back to what you’re used to. And what’s our cause? It’s training hard, it’s putting on a show. It’s performing in front of an audience, just a very different kind of audience. So, I think that’s where what we’ve been through in our careers is probably going to come in handy,” he says.