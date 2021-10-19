Nano Bear, which has brightened the city all summer as part of the Bears of Sheffield fundraising campaign for Sheffield Children's Hospital, won the duo's hearts during an auction held at The Crucible on Monday night.

Wonderfully designed by artist Roanna Wells and sponsored by Sheffield BID, the bear was named in reference to the gold nanoparticles used in medicine which inspired the artwork.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bear design really glitters, with its white foundation covered in repeating golden lines that are considered her signature technique.

Dan Walker and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova at the Bears of Sheffield auction, where they spent £20,000 on one of the statues (pic: Dan Walker/Twitter)

Dan, who attended the auction with Nadiya, tweeted: "We're having a great night at the #BearsOfSheffield auction at The Crucible… can't believe this (is) our paddle.

"All the money goes to the Cancer and Leukaemia ward at @SheffofChildrens. Amazing night for fantastic charity with @NadiyaBychkova."

The Children's Hospital Charity, which is spearheading the project, has raised more than £2 million of the £2.75 million cost, and construction work already began in May.

Bears of Sheffield were auctioned off at The Crucible on Monday night.

If the Bears of Sheffield raise the required final amount, the new unit will open to patients and families later this year.

The biggest public arts event Sheffield has ever seen, Bears of Sheffield followed on from the hugely successful Herd of Sheffield elephant trail auction in 2016 which raised over £400,000 for new scanner equipment.