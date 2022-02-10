Fans of Channel 5’s popular All Creatures Great and Small series will be delighted to learn that comedian and TV presenter Susan Calman will pay a visit to Herriot country this week for the second episode of her new travel show.

Airing tomorrow at 8pm on Channel 5, Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out follows in the footsteps of James Herriot and his fellow vets Siegfried and Tristan Farnan as Susan explores the area of the Yorkshire Dales known as Herriot Country

Inspired by her childhood family holidays, Susan fires up her vintage campervan, named in honour of Helen Mirren, and hits the road to discover the joy and beauty of Britain, welcomed wherever they go as they enjoy Britain’s Grand Days Out.

Susan Calman with the Muker Silver Band.

On this trip, Susan takes her campervan to the rolling countryside of the North Yorkshire Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, known by many around the world now as Herriot Country, after the much-loved books by James Herriot, the pen name of real-life Thirsk vet Alf Wight, which have been adapted into two TV drama series, both called All Creatures Great and Small, first the BBC 1970s version starring Christopher Timothy, and in recent times, the new acclaimed Channel 5 series starring Nicholas Ralph.

Susan’s first stop is at the vet’s former home in Thirsk, now The World of James Herriot, where she finds rooms that look just as they would have been for Alf Wight, and there is an extra treat as his daughter, Rosie, joins her. Susan hears all about the man himself, and of his love for this wonderful place.

Driving through some of the best farmland in the country, Susan then tries her hand at farming. Experienced farmer Brian makes it look easy, but Susan less so, when she finds herself behind the wheel of a tractor charged with moving a bale of hay.

She then makes her way to the village of Muker to find not not a brass band, but a silver band and the whole village gathered round to listen.

Susan Calman and Tricia having afternoon tea.

It’s then on to Ripley Castle where she enlists Sir Thomas and Lady Emma Ingliby to show her around their home and heirlooms. This is the site of Civil War history and an excited Susan is soon trying on 17th century armour.

She then heads to the market town of Settle for the Flowerpot Festival and ends up in Linton in Craven, where she attends her very first Women’s Institute meeting with Tricia Stewart, a real-life inspiration for the film Calendar Girls, played, of course, by Dame Helen Mirren.

*Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out, Herriot Country, is on Channel 5 on Friday, February 11 and 8pm.